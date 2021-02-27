PSL 2021: Sandeep Lamichhane to replace Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars’ squad 

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will replace Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the Lahore Qalandars squad for the remaining games of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

Rashid has been named in the Afghanistan squad for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi, which begins on March 2.

Taking to Twitter a few days back, the leg-spinner wrote:

“Too soon leaving @thePSLt20 But have to attend National duty. Thank you @lahoreqalandars and to all the fans for the great support and love .INSHALLAH see you next year.”

In the two matches that he featured in for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021, Rashid performed reasonably well. He conceded only 14 runs without picking a wicket and also scored an unbeaten 27 from 15 in the victory over Peshawar Zalmi.

Against the Quetta Gladiators, he claimed the big scalp of Chris Gayle for 68 as the Qalandars clinched the match by nine wickets.

Too soon leaving @thePSLt20 But have to attend National duty 🇦🇫 . Thank you @lahoreqalandars and to all the fans for the great support and love .INSHALLAH see you next year . 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ar6TJ1c0jc — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 23, 2021

Lahore Qalandars are currently third in the PSL 2021 points table. After winning the first two games, they went down to Multan Sultans by seven wickets.

Islamabad United currently lead the points table, with two wins from as many games. Peshawar Zalmi are second with four points from three games but with a better run-rate than the Lahore Qalandars.

The Qalandars will next take on Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars will have high hopes from Sandeep Lamichhane in PSL 2021

Although only 20, Sandeep Lamichhane is already a known name in the T20 circuit. The Nepal cricketer has featured in 96 T20 matches and has 125 wickets to his name at a strike rate of 16.6 and an economy rate of 6.79.

Lamichhane, in fact, made his PSL debut while playing for Lahore Qalandars in the 2019 edition. He also recently represented the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020/21.

The leg-spinner has featured in 10 ODIs and 21 T20Is, and has 23 and 34 wickets to his name, respectively.

Guess where am heading to? ✈️ pic.twitter.com/PnZKGyz1BX — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) February 27, 2021

Lamichhane is also the first player from Nepal to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).