PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi questions ICC over umpires not being allowed to hold bowlers’ caps

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has expressed his displeasure with the International Cricket Council (ICC) rule that bars umpires from taking caps from bowlers during a game.

The ICC brought in the rule owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is continuing to have a devastating impact all over the globe.

Shahid Afridi is currently representing the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was not happy after the umpires refused to take his cap before he was going to bowl in Tuesday’s match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Taking to Twitter, he asked the ICC why the umpires can’t hold bowlers’ caps. After all, they also part of the same bio-bubble. Shahid Afridi tweeted:

“Dear ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold the bowler’s cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players and management and even shake hands at the end of the game?”

It has been learned that not just Shahid Afridi, but some other players featuring in the ongoing PSL have also expressed their dislike over the rule.

Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game? 🤷‍♂️ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 24, 2021

Shahid Afridi’s performance in PSL 2021 so far

Shahid Afridi failed to impress in Tuesday PSL encounter against the Peshawar Zalmi. Batting first, the Multan Sultans posted 193 for 4 on the back of James Vince’s stupendous 84 from 55 balls.

The Peshawar Zalmi chased down the target with six balls to spare and six wickets in hand, as Tom Kohler-Cadmore hammered 53 from 32 balls. Shahid Afridi proved to be expensive with figures of 0 for 38 in his four overs.

Advertisement

The leg-spinner, though, was highly impressive with the ball in the Multan Sultans’ first match against Islamabad United, with figures of 2 for 24 in his four overs. Afridi dismissed the dangerous Alex Hales for 29 and Asif Ali for 9.

However, the Multan Sultans ended up on the losing side as Islamabad United chased down a target of 151 with three wickets in hand and an over to spare.

Shahid Afridi was dismissed for a first-ball duck as the Multan Sultans managed only 150 for 8 batting first despite Mohammad Rizwan’s 53-ball 71.

The 43-years young Shahid Afridi has 40 wickets in middle-overs (7-15) in Pakistan Super League, most by any bowler.



Among his 44 wickets in PSL, 40 have been in the middle-phase of the innings.#IUvMS | #MSvIU | #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/PFchQ9exSO — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 21, 2021

The Lahore Qalandars currently top the points table in PSL 2021 with two wins in as many games.