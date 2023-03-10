PZ vs MS Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Match

The 27th match of PSL 2023 will take place tonight at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) will lock horns with Multan Sultans (MS). Multan and Peshawar hold the third and fourth positions in the Pakistan Super League 2023 points table, respectively.

The Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have already qualified for the PSL 2023 playoffs. Two spots are still vacant in the top four, and one of them will be taken by the winner of tonight's clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Big names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim David, and Akeal Hosein are part of the two squads. Before this important match on the road to the PSL 2023 playoffs starts, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

PZ vs MS head-to-head record in PSL

Multan Sultans have a 9-3 lead in their head-to-head record against Peshawar Zalmi. The two teams met once earlier this season, where Multan beat Peshawar by 56 runs.

PZ vs MS head-to-head record in Rawalpindi ahead of PSL 2023

The head-to-head record between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi stands at 0-0. The upcoming match will be the first time these two teams collide at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Last 5 PZ vs MS matches

Multan Sultans have not lost any of their last five matches against Peshawar Zalmi. Here's a brief summary of the scorecards from their last five encounters in the PSL:

MS (210/3) beat PZ (154) by 56 runs, Feb 17, 2023. MS (182/7) beat PZ (140) by 42 runs, Feb 10, 2022. MS (222/3) beat PZ (165/8) by 57 runs, Feb 5, 2022. MS (206/4) beat PZ (159/9) by 47 runs, Jun 24, 2021. MS (167/2) beat PZ (166/7) by 8 wickets, Jun 13, 2021.

