QUE vs KAR prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Karachi Kings (KAR) will cross swords in the 28th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, February 20. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, have struggled this season. Having lost six of their nine games, they are fifth in the points table, and have a net run rate of -0.917. They are in a must-win scenario to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

They are coming off a 117-run defeat against Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans on February 18. After opting to bat first, the Sultans racked up a mammoth score of 245-3. The Sultans went hammer and tongs right from the word go.

Shan Masood and Rizwan laid the platform with a 119-run stand for the opening wicket. Mohammad Irfan separated the duo, getting rid of Masood, who scored 57. After that, Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw put on 103 runs for the second wicket to put the Sultans in command.

Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 83 off 54, with the help of seven fours and three sixes. Rossouw also came to the party, staying not out on 71 off 26, with nine fours and four sixes. Irfan, Naseem Shah and Ghulam Mudassar picked up a wicket apiece for the Gladiators.

The Gladiators looked clueless in their run chase, getting bowled out for 128 in 15.5 overs. Umar Akmal scored 50 off 23 with two fours and six sixes, but his effort went in vain.

Meanwhile, the Kings, led by Babar Azam, have already been knocked out of the competition. Having lost eight of their nine games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are coming off a 22-run win against Lahore Qalandars on February 18, though.

After opting to bat first, the Kings racked up 149 in 19.5 overs. Captain Azam top-scored with a 32-ball 39. The Kings then restricted the Qalandars to 127-9. Mir Hamza picked up four wickets to break the backbone of the opposition.

Will the Gladiators (QUE) beat the Kings (KAR)?

The Gladiators will be desperate to secure victory, and will come out all guns blazing. The Kings, meanwhile, have nothing but pride to play for. The Gladiators will start as the firm favourites.

Prediction: Quetta Gladiators to win.

