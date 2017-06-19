Queen's Park Oval: At a glance

Everything you need to know about Trinidad's classic cricket ground ahead of India's ODI with the West Indies on 23rd June.

by vedantja Analysis 19 Jun 2017, 19:11 IST

Queen’s Park Oval lies in the beautiful tropical paradise that is Trinidad

Queen’s Park Oval, located on the northern shores of Trinidad, is one of the most storied cricket grounds in the world. Its naissance came two centuries ago, and this classic venue has seen some of the greatest West Indian teams of yore.

It is reputed to be one of the most picturesque grounds in the world, with the Caribbean sea on one end, and the northern hills of Trinidad on the other. The ends are named the Brian Lara End and the Media Centre End, a homage to the Trinidadian legend.

Fact File

Queen’s Park Oval was the venue for the 2013 CPL Final, which the home team won

ODIs Played: 65

Average Score Batting First: 198 (243 in the last 5 completed ODIs)

Highest Score: 413/5 (India vs Bermuda 2007)

Lowest Score: 75/10 (Canada vs Zimbabwe 2006)

Stadium Capacity: 25,000

Pitch Conditions

A slow and low surface has meant low scoring games at the venue in recent times

Based on the first class and List A records from the 2016/17 season, it will be a slow and low pitch, with anything above 260 being very competitive. Due to the weather, which will be hot and humid, choosing to bat first may be the way to go, considering there may be some degradation as the game goes on.

The pitch has not been relaid, like some of the other pitches in the Caribbean have been. The recently concluded T20I series between Pakistan and the West Indies saw a low scoring game with the Pakistani spinners running riot. An attack with fast bowlers capable of bowling cutters, and plenty of spin bowlers will be successful at this venue.

Historically, games have been low scoring here, which makes chasing difficult if the team batting first buckles down and tries to score above 250. Batsmen will probably be able to hit across the line successfully.

Weather Forecast

Wet weather might mean a shortened game at the Queen’s Park Oval

The weather will be typically Caribbean, with hot, humid conditions during the day, and temperature north of 30°C. There might be showers throughout the day, which, in addition to the humidity, may make the ball swing around a bit. However, there is not too much wind to assist the bowlers in getting drift.

3 most recent ODIs at the venue

Fans at the Queen’s Park Oval are amongst the most passionate in the Carribean

July 11, 2013: India vs Sri Lanka in the 2013 Tri-Series Final

India won by 1 wicket (with 2 balls remaining)

Sri Lanka 201 (48.5): Sangakkara 71 (100), Jadeja 4/23

India 203 (49.4) Rohit 58 (89), Herath 4/20

July 9, 2013: India vs Sri Lanka, 6th Match of the 2013 Tri-Series

India won by 81 runs (D/L method)

India 119/3 (29) Rohit 48* (83), Herath 2/32

Sri Lanka 96 all (24.4/29) Mathews 30 (27), B Kumar 4/8

July 7-8, 2013: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match of the 2013 Tri-Series

Sri Lanka won by 39 runs (D/L method)

Sri Lanka 219/8 (41) Sangakkara 90* (95), Roach 4/27

West Indies 190/9l (41) DJ Bravi 70 (84), Mathews 4/29