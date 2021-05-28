Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Named after former England captain Rachael Flint, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy is all set to enter its second season on 29th May 2021. The first-ever edition was held last year with the Southern Vipers defeating the Northern Diamonds in the grand finale.

A total of eight teams will take part in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. Sunrisers, South East Stars, Western Storm, Lightning, Thunder, Northern Diamonds, Central Sparks and Southern Vipers are the teams competing in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this year.

The second edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will take place across 11 different venues in England. Each team will get to play a total of seven matches with the top two teams progressing to the final.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 29, Saturday

Sunrisers vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

Western Storm vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

May 31, Monday

Central Sparks vs Western Storm, 3:00 PM

Lightning vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Thunder vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

June 5, Saturday

South East Stars vs Western Storm, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

June 6, Sunday

Thunder vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

June 12, Saturday

Central Sparks vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

Lightning vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

September 10, Friday

Thunder vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

South East Stars vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, 3:00 PM

September 12, Sunday

Central Stars vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

Western Storm vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

September 18, Saturday

Lightning vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

South East Stars vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Western Storm vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

September 22, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC, 3/4 Place Playoff, 3:00 PM

September 25, Saturday

TBC vs TBC, Final, 3:00 PM

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: Live-streaming details

Each team participating in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 will stream their home matches live on their website or YouTube channel.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: Squads

Lightning

Tammy Beaumont will represent Lightning in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021

Kathryn Bryce (c), Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland

Central Sparks

Eve Jones (c), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Steph Butler, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Hill, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (c), Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Ella Telford, Lauren Winfield-Hill

North West Thunder

Hannah Jones will represent North West Thunder in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021

Alex Hartley (c), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

South East Stars

Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Providence Cowdrill

Sunrisers

Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe

Western Storm

Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren FIler