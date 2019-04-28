×
Rajasthan Royals thanks fans for unflinching support

IANS
43   //    28 Apr 2019, 10:02 IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals celebrate after winning the 45th match of IPL 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on April 27, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

N0ew Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has thanked fans for their unflinching support throughout the home games they played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in this edition of the tournament.

Royals signed off their home leg on a winning note as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets on Saturday night.

In a statement, the Rajasthan-based franchise said the driving force that kept them going was their fans.

"Across our seven home games at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, we were proud and delighted to record a total stadium attendance of close to two lakh people. This gave rise to over 2,500 job opportunities for the locals. We thank our fans for always believing in us and joining us at every game, making our fortress look a sea of 'pink'. Being there by our side through both the ups and downs, they have shown that each one of them is a true Royal," said Royals.

They also extended their gratefulness to the Rajasthan Cricket Association as well as the Sports Council for constantly supporting them through the season. "The staggering stadium attendance itself is a wonderful testimony to how successful their efforts and assistance have been this season. Special thanks to the ground staff team and the pitch curator who provided a great venue for cricket. Heartfelt thanks to government of Rajasthan, Jaipur Police, fire department and Nagar Nigam and media friends for extending their immense support in peaceful organisation of the matches."

In the ongoing IPL edition, Royals had two of their home games dedicated to their social impact initiative "Aurat Hai, Toh Bharat Hain".

Royals are currently standing at the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points from 12 games. They will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

