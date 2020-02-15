Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Chopping and changing resulted in Hyderabad's relegation- Coach N. Arjun Yadav

Sayantan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

N . Arjun Yadav is the coach of the Hyderabad Ranji Team. Courtesy: Sporstar

Hyderabad had a miserable run in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The side had to face a new low, as they were relegated from the Elite Group of the 2019-20 edition of the prestigious domestic tournament.

According to coach N. Arjun Yadav, the inconsistency in players’ selection cost them dear. Yadav lauded the efforts of the bowlers and cited the inability of the batters to play match-winning knocks as the reason for their recent humiliation.

Yadav told Sportstar, after his side failed to come up with the goods:

"Honestly, this is not what we wanted to be in when we started the campaign. But, when we look back, I must say the preparations for the Ranji season should start in summer itself and importantly play few big tournaments which was not the case this time around,"

Incidentally, Yadav was part of the XI which was floored for the lowest ever total in the history of the tournament. The side were bowled out for mere 21 against Rajasthan in 2010. "Lots of chopping and changing the team resulted in the state where we are in. But, again every team has to go through this," he said.

The coach highlighted the positives as well, handpicking the sublime show by southpaw Prateek Reddy, and the bowling of Aniketh Reddy. Yadav said the two youngsters will have a promising future if they continue the good show.