Ranji Trophy 2019/20: Wasim Jaffer becomes first player to make 150 appearances in competition's history

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 16:08 IST

Wasim Jaffer

Veteran Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer became the first player in the history of the Ranji Trophy to feature in 150 matches when he took the field for Vidarbha against Andhra in their 2019/20 Ranji opener.

Jaffer was already the highest-capped player in the competition's history with 149 appearances before today, leading Devendra Bundela and Amol Muzumdar, who made 145 and 136 appearances respectively.

Jaffer boasts of several other records to his name as well. Last year, he became the first batsman to score 11000 runs in the history of the Ranji Trophy. He also notched up his 40th Ranji century last season, setting another record in the process.

He played a starring role for Vidarbha over the course of the 2018/19 season, finishing the competition as their highest run-getter with 1037 runs from 15 innings. His veteran presence ensured Vidarbha coasted to the Ranji title, defeating Saurashtra in the final.

The 41-year-old remains one of the most successful players in the domestic circuit, having notched up close to 20000 first-class runs at an average of over 50.

However, Jaffer failed to translate his domestic dominance into international success. In 31 Tests for India, Jaffer managed just 1944 runs at a measly average of 34.10 and last represented the national team over a decade ago.