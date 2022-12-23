Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 2, Day 4 Round-up: Andhra beat Tamil Nadu by 8 runs in a thriller

Andhra got the better of Tamil Nadu by eight runs in a thrilling Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Coimbatore on Friday, December 23.

Tamil Nadu were set a target of 204 for victory. They were well-placed for a win at 155/3. However, Shoaib Md Khan (6/69) and KV Sasikanth (4/47) came up with excellent bowling efforts to stun Tamil Nadu. Washington Sundar (65) kept the chasing side’s hopes alive until the end but was the last man dismissed with the score on 194.

In an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Uttarakhand trounced Odisha by an innings and 99 runs. Abhay Negi claimed 5/33 as Odisha were bundled out for 165 in their second innings. Uttarakhand skipper Jiwanjot Singh was named Player of the Match for his 218 and five catches. In other Group A games, Himachal Pradesh drew with Bengal and Haryana with Baroda.

Chhattisgarh beat Services by 10 wickets in an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Delhi. Ajay Mandal claimed a five-fer to go with his first-innings hundred. He was the easy choice for Player of the Match. In a Group D encounter, Vidarbha defeated Tripura by 220 runs. Akshay Wakhare claimed 4/50 as Tripura were bundled out for 124, chasing a target of 345.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 4 of Round 2 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Himachal Pradesh (130 & 348/4) drew with Bengal (310 & 291/5 d)

Haryana (278 & 404/9 f/o) drew with Baroda (615) by 189 runs

Uttarakhand (477) beat Odisha (213 & 165) by an innings and 99 runs

Elite Group B

Delhi (439 & 292/1) drew with Assam (443/9)

Andhra (297 & 250) beat Tamil Nadu (345 & 194) by eight runs

Saurashtra (497/7) drew Maharashtra (493)

Elite Group C

Rajasthan (337 & 363/8 d) drew with Kerala (306 & 299/8)

Chhattisgarh (389 & 46/0) beat Services (213 & 221) by 10 wickets

Jharkhand (386 & 212/3 d) drew with Goa (362 & 61/3)

Elite Group D

Railways (102 & 49/0) drew with Punjab (152/6 d)

Vidarbha (264 & 379/8 d) beat Tripura (299 & 124) by 220 runs

Plate

Bihar (311 & 287/9 d) drew with Manipur (296 & 248/8)

