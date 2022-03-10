Ranji Trophy 2022, Jharkhand vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand and Nagaland are set to lock horns in the pre-quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 from March 12. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the contest.

Jharkhand, led by Saurabh Tiwary, didn’t make a great start after losing to Chhattisgarh in their very first game. But back-to-back wins over Delhi and Tamil Nadu helped them finish on top of the table in Elite Group H. In their previous game, they defeated Tamil Nadu by two wickets.

Tiwary captained his team from the front and won the Player of the Match award. The left-handed batter scored 58 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a 93-run knock. Although he failed to score a century, his knock helped Jharkhand chase down 214 in the final innings.

Nagaland, led by Rongsen Jonathan, finished on top of the Plater Group with victories in all three of their matches. They started with a six-wicket win over Sikkim after which they got past Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 83 runs. They defeated Mizoram by 448 runs in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, Nagaland amassed a massive score of 509 on the back of centuries from Srikanth Mundhe and Chetan Bisht. Thereafter, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar picked up a five-wicket haul and helped Nagaland bowl their opponent out for a meager score of 95.

Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Nagaland, pre-quarter-final

Date and Time: March 12-16, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the four days. The temperature will be around the 35-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is generally a good one for batting. The pacers should extract some pace and bounce from the surface. The spinners may also come into play as the match progresses.

Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Md Nazim, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ashish Kumar, Sushant Mishra, Rahul Shukla

Nagaland

Yugandhar Singh, Sedezhalie Rupero, Hokaito Zhimomi (wk), Khrievitso Kense, Shrikant Mundhe, Chetan Bist, Abu Nechim, Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Prediction

Jharkhand started with a loss but has found some momentum in the tournament. They seem to be the firm favorites to come up trumps.

TV Channel and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports

Live-Stream: Disney+ Hotstar

