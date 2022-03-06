Mumbai, Karnataka register thumping wins; Yash Dhull slams double ton in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Round 3, Day 4) 

Mumbai and Karnataka registered comprehensive victories on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 3 matches on Sunday. Mumbai defeated Odisha by an innings and 108 runs in the Elite Group D match in Ahmedabad.

Odisha were all out for 140 in their second innings, with Shams Mulani claiming five and Tanush Kotian taking three. Mumbai topped Group D with 16 points.

In the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy 2022 clash in Chennai, Karnataka hammered Puducherry by an innings and 20 runs. Puducherry succumbed to 192 after being asked to follow-on as Shreyas Gopal claimed five and Prasidh Krishna three.

Karnataka finished on top of Group C with 16 points.

Maiden Double Hundred for Yash Dhull. He scored 200* runs from 261 balls including 26 Fours in Ranji trophy 2022.

Bengal defeated Chandigarh by 152 runs in Cuttack to finish on top of Group B with 18 points. Delhi finished last in Group H, drawing with Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy 2022 match in Guwahati.

However, there was some personal glory for Yash Dhull, who remained unbeaten on 200.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 4 of Round 3

Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 4 of Round 3:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Bengal vs Chandigarh

Bengal (437 & 181/8d) beat Chandigarh (206 & 260) by 152 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh

Delhi (295 & 396/2d f/o) drew with Chhattisgarh (482/9d)

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand

Jharkhand (226 & 214/8) beat Tamil Nadu (285 & 152) by 2 wickets

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic Overs









38 Overs, 10 Maidens, 103 Runs, 5 Wickets

Arunachal Pradesh (196 & 253) beat Bihar (109 & 325) by 15 runs

Nagaland vs Mizoram

Nagaland (509 & 295/5d) beat Mizoram (95 & 261) by 448 runs

Sikkim vs Manipur

Sikkim (462 & 228/3d) beat Manipur (324 & 176) by 190 runs

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala

Madhya Pradesh (585/9d) drew with Kerala (432/9)

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Gujarat vs Meghalaya

Gujarat (555/8d) beat Meghalaya (166 & 250 f/o) by an innings and 139 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways

Railways (426 & 39/1) beat Jammu & Kashmir (259 & 203) by 9 wickets

Karnataka vs Puducherry

Karnataka (453/8d) beat Puducherry (241 & 192 f/o) by an innings and 20 runs

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Saurashtra vs Goa

Saurashtra (347 & 305/3) beat Goa (311 & 130) by 211 runs

Mumbai vs Odisha

Mumbai (532/9d) beat Odisha (284 & 140) by an innings and 108 runs

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh

Haryana (302 & 320/9d) beat Himachal Pradesh (184 & 157) by 281 runs

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Assam vs Vidarbha

Vidarbha (271 & 156/5) beat Assam (316 & 110) by 5 wickets

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh (317 & 359/4) beat Maharashtra (462 & 211/5d) by 6 wickets.

