Mumbai, Karnataka register thumping wins; Yash Dhull slams double ton in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Round 3, Day 4) 

Mumbai and Karnataka registered comprehensive victories on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 3 matches on Sunday. Mumbai defeated Odisha by an innings and 108 runs in the Elite Group D match in Ahmedabad.
Odisha were all out for 140 in their second innings, with Shams Mulani claiming five and Tanush Kotian taking three. Mumbai topped Group D with 16 points.
In the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy 2022 clash in Chennai, Karnataka hammered Puducherry by an innings and 20 runs. Puducherry succumbed to 192 after being asked to follow-on as Shreyas Gopal claimed five and Prasidh Krishna three.
Karnataka finished on top of Group C with 16 points.
Bengal defeated Chandigarh by 152 runs in Cuttack to finish on top of Group B with 18 points. Delhi finished last in Group H, drawing with Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy 2022 match in Guwahati.
However, there was some personal glory for Yash Dhull, who remained unbeaten on 200.
Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 4 of Round 3
Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 4 of Round 3:
Elite, Group B (Cuttack)
Bengal vs Chandigarh
Bengal (437 & 181/8d) beat Chandigarh (206 & 260) by 152 runs
Elite, Group H (Guwahati)
Delhi vs Chhattisgarh
Delhi (295 & 396/2d f/o) drew with Chhattisgarh (482/9d)
Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand
Jharkhand (226 & 214/8) beat Tamil Nadu (285 & 152) by 2 wickets
Plate Group (Kolkata)
Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar
Arunachal Pradesh (196 & 253) beat Bihar (109 & 325) by 15 runs
Nagaland vs Mizoram
Nagaland (509 & 295/5d) beat Mizoram (95 & 261) by 448 runs
Sikkim vs Manipur
Sikkim (462 & 228/3d) beat Manipur (324 & 176) by 190 runs
Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala
Madhya Pradesh (585/9d) drew with Kerala (432/9)
Elite, Group A (Rajkot)
Gujarat vs Meghalaya
Gujarat (555/8d) beat Meghalaya (166 & 250 f/o) by an innings and 139 runs
Elite, Group C (Chennai)
Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways
Railways (426 & 39/1) beat Jammu & Kashmir (259 & 203) by 9 wickets
Karnataka vs Puducherry
Karnataka (453/8d) beat Puducherry (241 & 192 f/o) by an innings and 20 runs
Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)
Saurashtra vs Goa
Saurashtra (347 & 305/3) beat Goa (311 & 130) by 211 runs
Mumbai vs Odisha
Mumbai (532/9d) beat Odisha (284 & 140) by an innings and 108 runs
Elite, Group F (Delhi)
Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh
Haryana (302 & 320/9d) beat Himachal Pradesh (184 & 157) by 281 runs
Elite, Group G (Rohtak)
Assam vs Vidarbha
Vidarbha (271 & 156/5) beat Assam (316 & 110) by 5 wickets
Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)
Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh (317 & 359/4) beat Maharashtra (462 & 211/5d) by 6 wickets.