Ranji Trophy 2023/24 knockouts: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details 

The BCCI has announced the schedule for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 knockout round. Eight teams, namely Baroda, Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Vidarbha, and Mumbai have qualified for the quarter-finals of the domestic tournament.

All four quarter-final matches will take place from February 23 to 27 at different venues in India. Vidarbha will take on Karnataka in the first quarter-final match at the Civil Lines Stadium in Nagpur. Mumbai will host the second quarter-final against Baroda at the BKC Ground.

Defending champions Saurashtra will travel to Coimbatore for the third quarter-final against Tamil Nadu. The fourth quarter-final match will feature Madhya Pradesh and Andhra in a battle at the Holkar Stadium. Here is the complete Ranji Trophy 2023/24 knockout schedule.

Ranji Trophy 2023/24 quarterfinals schedule with match timings in IST

1st Quarter-final - Vidarbha vs Karnataka, February 23 to 27, 9:30 AM IST, Nagpur.

2nd Quarter-final - Mumbai vs Baroda, February 23 to 27, 9:30 AM IST, Mumbai.

3rd Quarter-final - Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, February 23 to 27, 9:30 AM IST, Coimbatore.

4th Quarter-final - Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra, February 23 to 27, 9:30 AM IST, Indore.

The semi-final matches will take place from March 2 to 6, while the final is scheduled to take place from March 10 to 14. Venues for semi-finals and final will be announced in the coming days.

Ranji Trophy 2023/24 knockouts round squads

Here is the full list of squads of all eight teams which have qualified for the knockouts round of the Ranji Trophy this year.

Vidarbha

Akshay Wadkar (C), Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarvate (VC), Faiz Fazal, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, R Sanjay, Shubham Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and Mohit Kale.

Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal (C), K. Shashikumar, Sujay Sateri, D. Nischal, M. Venkatesh, Kishan Bedare, Rohit Kumar, R. Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose (VC), Manish Pandey, Shubhang Hegde, Sharath Srinivas, V. Vyshak, V. Koushik, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar, Sylvester D'Souza, Hardik Tamore, Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Amogh Bhatkal, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Royston Dias.

Baroda

Vishnu Solanki (C), Pratyush Kumar, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mitesh Patel, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, and Ninad Rathva.

Tamil Nadu

Sai Kishore R (C), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed M, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, and Vimal Khumar.

Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat (C), Adityasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kevin Jivrajani, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Madhya Pradesh

Aditya Shrivastava (C), Himanshu Mantri, Harsh Gawli, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Amarjeet Singh, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Shubham Sharma, and Venkatesh Iyer.

Andhra

Hanuma Vihari (C), Ashwin Hebbar, C R Gnaneshwar, D B Prashanth Kumar, K Nithish Kumar Reddy, A Lalith Mohan, K V Sasikanth, Prithvi Ranj Yarra, Ricky Bhui, SK Rasheed and Shoaib, and Mohammed Khan.

Ranji Trophy 2023/24 knockouts live streaming and telecast channel

JioCinema and Sports18 will broadcast the matches live in India. JioCinema will likely livestream all the knockout round matches for free on its platform, while one of the matches will be live on Sports18 Khel in India.

Live streaming: JioCinema

TV Channel: Sports18 Khel.

