Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 3 Day 3: Kerala, Manipur, Odisha register wins on third day

Jalaj Saxena was the star of the show for Kerala against Bengal

The third day saw three outright results as Odisha defeated Assam by 9 wickets, Manipur defeated Mizoram by 8 wickets and Kerala defeated Bengal by 9 wickets.

Let us have a brief round-up of the day's play across India.

Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Saurashtra (GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad)

Resuming the third day at 221 for 3, Saurashtra were bowled out for 349 runs. In their second innings, Gujarat posted 187 for 1.

Gujarat 324 in 103.5 overs ( Manprit Juneja 66, Raval 63, Kalaria 91*, Sakariya 5/83, D Jadeja 2/87) and 187 for 1 in 47 overs ( Panchal 124*, Merai 35*, Mankad 1/31) lead Saurashtra 349 in 108 overs ( Harvik Desai 82, Jaydev Shah 81*, SS Patel 62, SA Desai 3/93, HP Patel 1/43) by 162 runs.

Karnataka vs Mumbai (KSCA Stadium, Belgavi)

Resuming the third day at 99 for 2, it was a brilliant day for Karnataka as they bowled out Mumbai for 205 runs in the first innings. In their second innings, Karnataka ended the day at 81 for 3.

Karnataka 400 in 129.4 overs ( Siddarth 161, Kaunain Abbas 64, Gopal 48, A Mithun 34*, Shivam Dubey 7/53) and 81 for 3 in 34 overs ( Siddarth 30*, Kulkarni 2/7) lead Mumbai 205 in 85.5 overs ( Jay Bista 70, Mulani 34, Mithun 1/49, Prasidh Krishna 2/33, More 5/52) by 276 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Railways (Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium, Raipur)

Resuming the third day at 132 for 4, Railways posted 330 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, Chhattisgarh ended the day at 2 for 2.

Chhattisgarh 300 in 108 overs ( Harpreet Singh 79, Khare 54 Kushwah 52, Manjeet Singh 4/85, K Thakur 4/98) and 2 for 2 in 4 overs ( Thakur 2/1) trail Railways 330 in 121.5 overs (Mahesh Rawat 110, Harsh Tyagi 55, Pratham Singh 66, Pankaj Rao 5/72) by 28 runs.

Vidarbha vs Baroda (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Resuming the third day at 41 for 0, the defending champions Vidarbha have put Baroda in a spot of bother. When the play ended, Baroda were tottering at 288 for 7.

Baroda 288 for 7 in 104 overs ( Hooda 100, Devdhar 20, Waghmode 103, Lalit Yadav 2/42, Wakhare 2/65) trail Vidarbha 529 for 6 declared in 164 overs ( Faiz Fazal 151, Wasim Jaffer 153, Wadkar 102*, Meriwala 2/79, Bhatt 2/111) by 241 runs.

Elite Group B

Bengal vs Kerala (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Kerala defeated Bengal by 9 wickets to register their second successive win. It was a great performance by Kerala side who bowled out Bengal for 184 runs in second innings. Chasing the total of 41 runs, Kerala chased down the target comfortably, losing just 1 wicket in the process.

Kerala 291 in 83 overs ( Saxena 143, Rohan Prem 18, Jagadeesh 39, Chandran 32*, Mohammed Shami 3/100, Porel 4/69) and 44 for 1 in 11 overs ( Saxena 26, Mukesh Kumar 1/4) beat Bengal 147 in 56.2 overs ( Majumdar 53, Raman 40, Basil Thampi 4/57, Nidheesh 3/22) and 184 in 56.5 overs ( Manoj Tiwary 62, Sudip Chatterjee, 39, Sandeep Warrier 5/33, Basil Thampi 3/59) by 9 wickets

Kerala 6, Bengal 0.

Hyderabad vs Delhi (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

In reply to Hyderabad's first inning total of 460 runs, Delhi began the day at 21 for 0. It was an average batting display as they ended the day at 245 for 6.

Delhi 245 for 6 in 97 overs ( Nitish Rana 82, Hiten Dalal 93, Thyagarajan 3/41) trail Hyderabad 460 in 170.3 overs ( Tanmay Agarwal 120, Ravi Teja 115*, Milind 58, HP Agarwal 66, Kheroliya 3/64, Gaurav Kumar 3/50, Vikas Mishra 2/107) by 215 runs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab ( Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Madhya Pradesh began the day at 184 for 2. It was a good display of bowling by Punjab bowlers to bowl out Madhya Pradesh for 315. In their second innings, Punjab are comfortably placed at 127 for 1.

Punjab 293 in 84.4 overs ( Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 66, Abhishek Sharma 41, Sen 5/62, Avesh Khan 4/77) and 127 for 1 in 30 overs ( Abhishek Sharma 78, Jiwanjot Singh 39*, Ishwar Pandey 1/23) lead Madhya Pradesh 315 in 124.2 overs ( Patidar 73, Naman Ojha 51, Y Dubey 65*, Markande 4/70) by 105 runs.

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu (CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole)

The third day’s play between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh did not start due to rain.

Tamil Nadu 122 for 3 in 50 overs ( KM Gandhi 38, Mukund 31*, Reddy 1/10) trail Andhra Pradesh 216 in 89.5 overs (Reddy 86*, Sai Krishna 58, M Mohammed 4/70, Sai Kishore 3/29, Natarajan 3/29) 94 runs.

Elite Group C

Assam vs Odisha (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati)

Odisha defeated Assam by 9 wickets on the third day. Resuming the third day at 60 for 4, Assam were bowled out for 132 in their second innings. Chasing 14 runs to win, Odisha won by 9 wickets.

Odisha 240 in 85.2 overs ( Sarangi 77, Samantray 62, Mali 6/80, Mukhtar Hussain 3/75) and 16 for 1 in 3.3 overs ( Poddar 9*, Mukhtar Hussain 1/2) beat Assam 121 in 51.1 overs ( Ranjit Mali 28, Rajesh Mohanty 5/31) and 132 in 50 overs ( Sibasankar Roy 56, Rajesh Mohanty 6/55) by 9 wickets

Odisha 6, Assam 0.

Haryana vs Goa ( Bansi Lal Stadium, Rohtak)

Goa finished up with 177 runs in their first innings. In reply, Haryana were bowled out for 185 runs. Chasing 285 runs to win, Goa ended the day at 30 for 2.

Goa 177 in 79.1 overs ( Kamat 68, P Mehta 4/21, Hooda 3/36) and 30 for 2 in 12 overs ( Kamat 10*, Hooda 1/11) trail Haryana 276 in 88 overs ( Himanshu Rana 86, Nitin Saini 64, HV Patel 30*, K Das 6/75) and 185 in 70 overs ( P Chandila 122*, Krishna Das 5/41)

Goa requires 285 runs to win.

Jammu and Kashmir vs. Tripura ( Sher- i- Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar)

Following on, Tripura started the third day at 11 for 0. A good batting display propelled them to 233 for 4 at the end of day 3.

Tripura 124 in 42 overs ( Ninad Kadam 34, Parveez Rasool 5/30) and 233 for 4 ( Smit Patel 71*, UU Bose 67, Waseem Raza 3/59) trail Jammu and Kashmir 442 in 121 overs ( Bandy 136, Shubham Khajuria 52, Irfan Pathan 85, Sofi 48, Harmeet Singh 5/91, Sarkar 3/80) by 85 runs.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Rajasthan began the day at 127 for 4 and played an aggressive cricket to score 379 runs. Jharkhand have been set a target of 328 runs to win the match. In reply, Jharkhand ended the day at 24 for 0.

Jharkhand 152 in 58.1 overs ( Ishank Jaggi 79, TM UL- Haq 6/42, Rahul Chahar 2/8) and 24 for 0 in 8 overs ( Alok Sharma 13*) Rajasthan 100 in 42.2 overs ( Rajesh Bishnoi Junior 33, Varun Aaron 5/22) and 379 in 127.4 overs ( Menaria 125, Bishnoi Junior 82, Bist 45, Anukul Roy 4/97, Anand Singh 3/17, AR Yadav 2/78)

Jharkhand require 304 runs to win.

Services vs Uttar Pradesh (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Resuming the second day at 256 for 8, Services were bowled out for 260. In reply, Uttar Pradesh ended the day at 265 for 5 with a lead of 5 runs.

Uttar Pradesh 265 for 5 in 85 overs ( Priyam Garg 88, Nath 56, Pathania 3/64) lead Services 260 in 92.2 overs ( Lochab 75, Tanwar 39, Shivam Mavi 4/44, Ankit Rajpoot 4/74) by 5 runs.

Plate Group

Meghalaya vs Nagaland (Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong)

Nagaland have fought back into the match with 332 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets. Starting the day at 31 for 0, Nagaland batsmen led by Kazi put up an improved batting performance in their second innings.

Nagaland 106 in 46.3 overs ( KB Pawan 21, Gurinder Singh 4/37, Singhania 3/12) and 332 for 8 in 103 overs (Kazi 129*, Sehrawat 57, Singhania 3/46) lead Meghalaya 389 in 110.2 overs ( Yogesh Nagar 166, Raj Biswa 111, Gurinder Singh 39, Pawan Suyal 5/96) by 49 runs.

Mizoram vs. Manipur (Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat)

Resuming the third day at 34 for 0, Mizoram were bowled out for just 116 runs. Chasing the target of 17 runs to win, Manipur chased down the target at the loss 2 wickets.

Manipur 319 in 87 overs ( Yashpal Singh 156*, KP Singh 14, Varte 2/43, Lalhmingmawia 3/88) and 19 for 2 in 7.5 overs ( Chingangbam Singh 9*, Ralte 1/7) beat Mizoram 219 in 69.1 overs ( Taruwar Kohli 100, Akhil Rajput 61, BS Konthoujam 3/50, KP Singh 2/23) and 116 in 37 overs (Rajput 16, Lalruaizela 28, Kishan 4/20) by 8 wickets

Manipur 6, Mizoram 0.

Puducherry vs Bihar ( Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

The third day’s play was washed out due to rain.

Sikkim vs. Uttarakhand (KIIT Stadium, Bhuvneshwar)

Sikkim are in real trouble as Uttarakhand bowled out them for 264 in their first innings. After being asked to follow on, Sikkim have scored 27 for 2.

Sikkim 264 in 96 overs ( Milind Kumar 133, Bipul Sharma 36*, Dhanraj Sharma 3/36, M Rangarajan 3/67, R Bhatia 2/33) and 27 for 2 in 12 overs ( Lamichhaney 8, Deepak Dhopola 1/8) trail Uttarakhand 582 for 9 declared in 163 overs ( Rajat Bhatia 121, Saurabh Rawat 220 V Bhatt 152*, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/105, Milind Kumar 2/115) by 291 runs.