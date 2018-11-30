Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 3 : Assam, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarkhand, Bihar register win on 3rd day

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 111 // 30 Nov 2018, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Assam beat Haryana by an innings 35 runs Enter caption

The third day saw Assam beat Haryana by an innings and 35 runs in Group C, while Meghalaya beat Manipur by 9 wickets in Plate Group. Punjab registered their first win of the tournament beating Delhi by 10 wickets.

In Plate Group, Uttarakhand have won their fourth match in a row by beating Arunachal Pradesh. Bihar also registered their first win beating Sikkim by 395 runs. Apart from few matches, almost all the other matches are heading towards outright wins.

Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh versus Vidarbha (Raipur)

The defending champions Vidarbha have put themselves in a strong position on day 3. Starting the day at 119 for 3, Vidarbha declared their innings on 332 for 6 and then reduced Chhattisgarh to 28 for 4.

Chhattisgarh 232 in 109 overs ( Harpreet Singh 63, Manoj Singh 77*, Aditya Thakare 5/56, Lalit Yadav 2/65, Faiz Fazal 2/15) and 28 for 4 in 15 overs ( Ashutosh Singh 12, Lalit Yadav 2/21) trail Vidarbha 332 for 6 declared in 116 overs ( Faiz Fazal 146, Akshay Wadkar 144*, Omkar Verma 2/90, Ruikar 3/46) by 72 runs.

Karnataka versus Maharashtra (Mysore)

Resuming the third day at 48 for 3, Maharashtra showed their class with the bat. They recovered from a tricky situation at 113 for 6 and went on to post 256 runs. Chasing the target of 184 runs to win, Karnataka ended day 3 at 54 for 0.

Karnataka 186 in 84.2 overs ( Gopal 40, Dega Nischal 39, Bachhav 3/43, Nikit Dhumal 2/35, Anupam Sanklecha 2/42) and 54 for 0 in 20 overs ( Padikkal 33*, Nischal 21*) Maharashtra 113 in 39.4 overs ( Gaikwad 39, Rohit Motwani 34, Suchith 4/26)and 256 in 97 overs ( Gaikwad 89, Shaikh 73, Gopal 4/64, Vinay Kumar 3/41)

Karnataka require 130 runs to win.

Mumbai versus Gujarat (Mumbai)

Starting the third day at 232 for 8, on the back if Dhruv Raval's 99, Gujarat finished up with 281 runs in their first innings. Mumbai took a lead of 16 runs in the first innings. In their second innings, Mumbai were reduced to 66 for 6 before Tare and Dubey rescued Mumbai innings, ending the third day at 156 for 7.

Mumbai 297 in 80.3 overs ( Shivam Dubey 110, Siddhesh Lad 62, Matkar 47, Nagwaswalla 5/78, Rush Kalaria 3/80) and 156 for 7 in 58 overs ( Tare 59, Dubey 39*, Gaja 4/50) lead Gujarat 281 in 98.5 overs ( Dhurv Raval 99, Rujul Bhatt 41, Royston Dias 3/52, Dhawal Kulkarni 3/71, Royston Dias 3/74, Shivam Dubey 2/50 ) by 172 runs.

Saurashtra versus Baroda (Rajkot)

Baroda showed great batting skills on a good batting pitch as they ended day 3 at 268 for 1.

Baroda 268 for 1 in 92 overs ( Devdhar 171*, Solanki 58*, Mankad 1/16) trail Saurashtra 521 in 168.2 overs ( JN Shah 165, DA Jadeja 87, Aarpit Vasavada 120, Prerak Mankad 85, Atit Sheth 3/74, RT Arothe 2/84) by 253 runs.

Elite Group B

Delhi versus Punjab ( Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi)

Punjab registered their first win of the tournament beating Delhi by 10 wickets to gain a bonus point. Resuming the third day at 106 for 6, Delhi were bowled out for 179 runs. Punjab chased down an easy target with ease.

Punjab 282 in 91.5 overs ( Mandeep Singh 90, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 40, Jiwanjot Singh 39, Vikas Mishra 4/57, Simarjeet Singh 4/43) and 8 for 0 in 2.1 overs ( Jiwanjot Singh 6*) beat Delhi 107 in 42.5 overs ( Kunwar Bhaduri 27, Anuj Rawat 22, Siddarth Kaul 6/32) and 179 in 84.2 overs (Gambhir 61, Pulkit Narang 31, VI Choudhary 4/39, Mayank Markande 3/30) by 10 wickets.

Punjab 7, Delhi 0.

Hyderabad versus Himachal Pradesh (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Starting the third day at 146 for 1, Hyderabad surpassed Himachal Pradesh's total and took a 1 run lead.

Hyderabad 352 in 130.5 overs ( Akasath Reddy 99, Sandeep 50, Ravi Teja 75, Jaiswal 2/46, Guleria 3/64, Mayank Dagar 3/70) lead Himachal Pradesh 351 in 126.4 overs ( Prashant Chopra 110, Khanduri 59, Mayank Dagar 61, Ravi Kiran 3/68, Thyagarajan 4/86) by 1 run.

Kerala versus Madhya Pradesh ( Thiruvanathpuram)

Kerala have made a stunning comeback on the third day. Starting the day at 38 for 4, centuries from Sachin Baby and Vishnu Vinod helped Kerala score 390 for 8.

Kerala 63 in 35 overs ( Akshay Chandran 16*, Vishnu Vinod 16, Avesh Khan 4/8, Kuldeep Sen 3/17) and 390 for 8 in 102 overs ( Sachin Baby 143, Vishnu Vinod 155*, Basil Thampi 30*, Avesh Khan 2/78, Kuldeep Sen 3/63) lead Madhya Pradesh 328 in 119.5 overs ( Rajat Patidar 73, Yash Dubey 79, Naman Ojha 79, Jalaj Saxena 4/120, Basil Thampi 2/61) by 125 runs.

Tamil Nadu versus Bengal (Chennai)

Starting the third day at 12 for 1, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 141 in their second innings. Chasing the target of 216 runs to win, Bengal ended day 3 at 87 for 2.

Bengal 189 in 63.5 overs (Raman 98, Rahil Shah 5/46, M Mohammed 4/39) and 87 for 2 in 30 overs (Raman 53, Shah 1/22) Tamil Nadu 263 in 106 overs ( Baba Aparajith 103, Mukund 51, Jagadeesan 39, Ishan Porel 5/48, Aamir Gani 2/66, Pramnik 3/82) and 141 in 62.5 overs ( Jagadeesan 38, M Mohammed 23, Writtick Chatterjee 5/22)

Bengal requires 129 runs to win.

Elite Group C

Assam versus Haryana (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati)

Assam registered their first win of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 beating Haryana by an innings and 35 runs. Haryana began the third day at 78 for 7 and were bowled out for 178 runs.

Assam 310 in 117.3 overs ( Gokul Sharma 96, Sibsankar Roy 49, Mukhtar Hussain 33, Jayant Yadav 3/63, P Mehta 3/51) beat Haryana 97 in 27.2 overs ( Jayant Yadav 30, Harshal Patel 25, Arup Das 5/52, Mali 3/25) and 178 in 52 overs ( Bishnoi 78, P Mehta 70*, Arup Das 4/37, Mukthar Hussain 4/58) by an innings and 35 runs.

Assam 7, Haryana 0.

Odisha versus Tripura (DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack)

Resuming the third day at 130 for 5, Tripura's lower batsmen made a big impact and finished up with 304 runs in their second innings. Chasing 216 runs to win, Odisha ended day 3 at 111 for 5.

Odisha 211 in 59.2 overs (Samantray 88, Senapati 41, Dhuper 31, Murasingh 3/37, Sarkar 3/33) and 111 for 5 in 38 overs ( Senapati 43*, Dhuper 37, MuraSingh 4/37) Tripura 122 in 43 overs ( Pratyush Singh 43, Suryakant Pradhan 7/40) and 304 in 91.3 overs ( MuraSingh 75, Harmeet Singh 42, Ghosh 48, Rajesh Mohanty 4/94, B Mohanty 4/53)

Odisha require 105 runs to win.

Services versus Jammu and Kashmir ( Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Starting the third day at 115 for 6, Jammu and Kashmir batted well to post 261 runs in their second innings. Chasing the target of 105 runs to win, Services ended day 3 at 67 for 5.

Services 252 in 91.4 overs ( Anushul Gupta 59, Navneet Singh 58, Rahul Singh 40, Parveez Rasool 8/85) and 67 for 5 in 32 overs ( Gupta 21, Paliwal 16*, Parveez Rasool 2/11, Mudhasir 2/14) Jammu and Kashmir 95 in 31.5 overs ( Shubham Khajuria 44, Arun Bamal 5/13, Diwesh Pathania 4/30) and 261 in 98.5 overs ( Parveez Rasool 115, Waseem Raza 30, Pathania 3/57, Pandey 2/58, Bamal 4/93)

Services require 38 runs to win.

Goa versus Jharkhand ( Porvorim)

Jharkhand have taken the first innings lead. Resuming the day at 147 for 2, a brilliant 127 by Anukul Roy and Utarkrash Singh's 75 helped Jharkhand take lead.

Goa 364 in 140.2 overs ( Amit Verma 154, Amonkar 95, Vaz 41, Ashish Kumar 3/71, Prasad 2/71, Ajay Yadav 1/78) 10 for 1 in 2 overs ( Ashish Kumar 1/1) trail Jharkhand 390 in 124.5 overs ( Anukul Roy 127, Utkarash Singh 75, Siddiqui 71, SS Tiwary 39*, Pandrekar 3/78 ) by 16 runs.

Uttar Pradesh versus Rajasthan (Green Park Stadium, Kanpur)

Uttar Pradesh began the third day at 146 for 7. It was a good batting display by UP lower order batsmen to score 214. In reply, Rajasthan ended the third-day play at 136 for 4.

Rajasthan 311 in 112.4 overs ( Amitkumar Gautam 93, Robin Bist 96, Rahul Chahar 32*, Ankit Rajpoot 5/61) and 136 for 4 in 52 overs ( Amitkumar Gautam 66*, Ankit Rajpoot 2/31) lead Uttar Pradesh 214 in 61.5 overs ( Upendra Yadav 67, Suresh Raina 33, Rinku Singh 31, Aniket Chaduary 5/64, T U Haq 3/55) by 233 runs.

Plate Group

Arunachal Pradesh versus Uttarkhand (DN Singha Stadium, Goalpara)

Uttarakhand continued their winning form beating Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 73 runs. Arunachal Pradesh began the day at 98 for 2 and were shot out for 292.

Uttarakhand 470 for 4 in 108.4 overs ( Kartik 208*, Rajat Bhatia 152*, Subash Sharma 1/48, Vaibhav Singh 59, Techi Neri 1/70) beat Arunachal Pradesh 105 in 46 overs ( Kshitiz Sharma 57, Mayank Mishra 4/23, Sunny Kashyap 3/30) and 292 in 112.3 overs ( Doria 60, Samarth Seth 60, Rangarajan 4/78, Mayank Mishra 4/57, Sunny Rana 1/40,)

Uttarakhand 7, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

Bihar versus Sikkim ( Moin UL Haq Stadium, Patna)

Bihar registered their season's first win by beating Sikkim with a huge margin of 395 runs. Starting the day at 150 for 4, Bihar declared their innings at 296 for 7.

Bihar 288 in 90.5 overs ( Ashutosh Aman 89, Vivek Mohan 72, Bipul Sharma 3/61, Ishwar Chaudhary 6/78) and 296 for 7 declared in 81 overs ( Rahmatullah 66, Bhaskar 59, Ranjan 55, Milind Kumar 4/63) beat Sikkim 81 in 39.4 overs ( A Rai 19, Ashutosh Aman 5/19) and 108 in 43.1 overs ( Bipul Sharma 32, Lepcha 23, Ashutosh Aman 5/22, Quadri 5/32) by 395 runs

Bihar 6, Sikkim 0.

Manipur versus Meghalaya ( Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata)

Meghalaya registered their 2nd win of the tournament beating Manipur by 9 wickets. Manipur started the 3rd day on 125 for 8 and were bowled out for 172 runs.

Meghalaya 326 in 87.4 overs ( P Bisht 92, Raj Biswa 87, Gurinder Singh 55, Meitei 3/27, NW Singh 3/66) and 58 for 1 in 11.1 overs ( RR Biswa 44*) beat Manipur 211 in 64.1 overs ( Prafullomani Singh 64, Aditya Singhania 4/42, Gurinder Singh 3/52) and 172 in 43 overs ( Yashpal Singh 103*, Gurinder Singh 5/46, A Negi 3/34) by 9 wickets

Meghalaya 6, Manipur 0.

Puducherry versus Mizoram (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

Puducherry continued their domination over Mizoram on the third day. Resuming the day at 163 for 3, Puducherry declared their innings at 375 for 8. In reply, Mizoram have again been poor in their second innings. They have lost 8 wickets for just 40 runs.

Mizoram 92 in 35.4 overs ( Lalremkima 25, Pankaj Singh 7/21) and 40 for 8 in 25 overs ( Lalekrima 20, Fabid Ahmed 4/6) trail Puducherry 375 for 8 declared in 89.1 overs ( Marimuthu 102, Fabid Ahmed 103*, Abdul Khadir 5/97) by 243 runs.