Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 5 Day 1: Bowlers create impact on day 1

Ranji Round 5 day 1

The fifth round matches of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 started today. In Group A, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 129 runs in their first innings. In reply, Baroda were 165/7 when the play ended for the day.

Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Services, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam have been bowled out cheaply.

Let us have a round-up of the day's play across India.

Elite Group A

Baroda versus Chhattisgarh (Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

Chhattisgarh skipper Harpreet Singh won the toss and decided to bat first. Apart from Dhaliwal and the skipper himself, none of the players could contribute. Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 129 runs in their first innings. In reply, Baroda are tottering at 165 for 7.

Baroda 165 for 7 in 45 overs (Yusuf Pathan 46*, Mitesh Patel 36, Omkar Verma 2/48, Ajay Mandal 2/48) lead Chhattisgarh 129 in 39.4 overs (Harpreet Singh 37, Dhaliwal 35, Swapnil Singh 5/23, Tai 3/36) 36 runs.

Gujarat versus Railways (Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad)

Railways captain Mahesh Rawat won the toss and decided to field first. A superb knock by Piyush Chawla and useful contributions from other batsmen helped Gujarat end the day 1 at 340 for 8.

Gujarat 340 for 8 in 88 overs ( Piyush Chawla 109*, Panchal 69, Mishra 4/78)

Maharastra versus Mumbai (MCA Stadium, Pune)

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad won the toss and elected to field first. A great batting display by Maharashtra batsmen helped them to post 298 for 3 at end of day 1.

Maharashtra 298 for 3 in 87 overs (Gugale 101, Chirag Khurana 71, Pande 68*, Shubham Ranjane 2/30)

Saurashtra versus Karnataka (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a good batting display by hosts Saurashtra after being reduced to 119 for 5. Saurashtra ended the first day at 288 for 9.

Saurashtra 288 for 9 in 91 overs (Jaydev Shah 97, Vasavada 38, Makvana 31*, Suchith 5/104, Pavan Deshpande 3/78)

Elite Group B

Delhi versus Andhra Pradesh (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi)

Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey won the toss and decided to field first. A special knock by Ricky Bhui helped Andhra Pradesh recover from a tough situation to end day 1 at 266 for 7.

Andhra Pradesh 266 for 7 in 86 overs ( Ricky Bhui 150*, KV Sharma 31, Bhati 5/35)

Madhya Pradesh versus Hyderabad (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Madhya Pradesh captain Naman Ojha won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling effort by MP bowlers to bowl out Hyderabad for just 124 runs. In reply, Madhya Pradesh ended the day 1 at 168 for 1.

Madhya Pradesh 168 for 1 in 46 overs (Rohera 81*, Patidar 51*, Thyagarajan 1/38) lead Hyderabad 124 in 35.3 overs (HP Agarwal 69*, Avesh Khan 7/24)by 44 runs.

Punjab versus Himachal Pradesh (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Punjab captain Mandeep Singh won the toss and decided to field first. A decent batting display by Himachal Pradesh batsmen helped them to end day 1 at 244 for 5.

Himachal Pradesh 244 for 5 in 90 overs (Rishi Dhawan 61, Gangta 58, Sanvir Singh 2/40, Sandeep Sharma 2/50)

Tamil Nadu versus Kerala (M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith won the toss and decided to bat first. Tamil Nadu ended day 1 in a tricky situation. They have lost 6 wickets for 249 runs.

Tamil Nadu 249 for 6 in 90 overs (Baba Indrajith 87, M Shahrukh Khan 82*, Sandeep Warrier 3/42)

Elite Group C

Goa versus Services (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Goa captain Sagun Kamat won the toss and decided to field first. The decision was proved right for Goa as they bowled out Services for 184 runs. In reply, Goa ended day 1 at 27 for 1.

Goa 27 for 1 in 14 overs (Kamat 9*, Amonkar 8*, Pandey 1/7) trail Services 184 in 71.3 overs (Ravi Chauhan 75, Prabhudesai 5/52) by 157 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir versus Uttar Pradesh ( Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu)

Uttar Pradesh captain Akashdeep Nath won the toss and decided to field first. A good batting display by Irfan Pathan and Parveez Rasool helped Jammu and Kashmir post 290 in first innings. In reply, Uttar Pradesh ended day 1 at 31 for 3.

Uttar Pradesh 31 for 3 in 14 overs (A Choudhary 3/17) trail Jammu and Kashmir 290 in 71.4 overs (Irfan Pathan 91, Parveez Rasool 87, Saurabh Kumar 6/90) by 259 runs.

Jharkhand versus Odisha (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Odisha captain Biplab Samantray won the toss and decided to field first. A great bowling effort by Odisha bowlers helped them to bowl out Jharkhand for just 172 runs. In reply, Odisha ended day 1 at 25 for 3.

Odisha 25 for 3 in 12 overs (Samantray 10*, Sarangi 9*, Varun Aaron 2/22) trail Jharkhand 172 in 71.1 overs (Ishank Jaggi 34, Basant Mohanty 5/44) by 147 runs.

Rajasthan versus Assam (Sawai Man Stadium, Jaipur)

Rajasthan captain Mahipal Lomror won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling effort by hosts Rajasthan to bowl out Assam for just 108 runs in first innings. In reply, Rajasthan were comfortably placed at 151 for 2 at end of day 1.

Rajasthan 151 for 2 in 55.4 overs (Lomror 76*, Robin Bist 47*, Mali 1/23, Arup Das 1/28) lead Assam 108 in 28.1 overs (AK Das 36*, RL Mali 28, Aniket Choudhary 5/38, Nathu Singh 3/33) by 43 runs.

Tripura versus Haryana (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala)

Haryana captain Harshal Patel won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a good day for Haryana batsmen as Bishnoi made 82 and R Dagar scored 114. Haryana ended day 1 at 258 for 7.

Haryana 258 for 7 in 90 overs (R Dagar 114, Bishnoi 82, MuraSingh 3/54, AS Sarkar 3/47)

Plate Group

Bihar versus Arunachal Pradesh (Moin-ul Haq Stadium, Patna)

Bihar captain Babul Kumar won the toss and decided to field first. A great bowling effort by Bihar bowlers dismissed Arunachal Pradesh for just 84 runs in first innings. Bihar ended day 1 at 250 for 1.

Bihar 250 for 1 in 48 overs (Indrajit Kumar 127*, Babul Kumar 72*) lead Arunachal Pradesh 84 in 39.5 overs (Doria 33, Neelam Obi 21, Ashutosh Aman 4/26, Vivek Kumar 3/26) by 166 runs.

Nagaland versus Manipur (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Manipur captain Yashpal Singh won the toss and decided to field first. It was a disciplined bowling effort by Manipur bowlers to dismiss Nagaland for just 126 runs in the first innings. In reply, Manipur are comfortably placed at 173 for 3.

Manipur 173 for 3 in 46 overs (Mayank Raghav 109*, AA Kazi 1/30) lead Nagaland 126 in 37.3 overs (Sehrawat 27*, Jonathan 24, TK Singh 3/32, KP Singh 3/20) by 47 runs.

Sikkim versus Puducherry (Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, Kerala)

Sikkim captain Nilesh Lamichaney won the toss and decided to field first. It was a brilliant effort by Puducherry batsmen as Paras Dogra played an excellent inning of 253. Marimuthu too contributed with 78 runs. Puducherry closed the day on a commanding at 418 for 4.

Puducherry 418 for 4 in 90 overs (Paras Dogra 253, Marimuthu 78, Bipul Sharma 2/103)

Uttarakhand versus Meghalaya (Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun)

Uttarakhand captain Rajat Bhatia won the toss and decided to field first. Meghalaya ended the first day at 294 for 5.

Meghalaya 294 for 5 in 84 overs (Puneet Bisht 154, Yogesh Nagar 91, Sunny Rana 2/73, Dhanraj Sharma 2/72)

