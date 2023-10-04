Ranking MS Dhoni's top 5 looks over the years

MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the sports world. The former Indian captain has made a name for himself with his phenomenal performances as a captain, wicketkeeper and finisher on the cricket field.

Dhoni is the only captain in cricket history to win the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy as a captain. He also led India to the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings. In the IPL, he has won five trophies as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Apart from his captaincy and batting, MS Dhoni is also known for his stylish looks. Aalim Hakim recently shared photos of his new look on Instagram. You can check out the photos here:

The photos have gone viral on social media. They have received almost a million likes on Aalim Hakim's profile alone. In this listicle, we will look at the other five looks of MS Dhoni which took social media by a storm.

#5 MS Dhoni in a cool avatar for the IPL 2021 ad

Dhoni has been the face of the IPL for the last few years. In 2021, the IPL tournament had to be stopped midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition resumed a few months later in the UAE.

To hype up the second phase of IPL 2021, the host broadcaster prepared a special ad with Dhoni. It featured Dhoni in a slope-style haircut, with his hair in a dark-yellow shade on the front. Dhoni also kept a beard for the ad.

#4 MS Dhoni as a Martial Arts Guru in the mountains

The broadcasters for IPL 2021 impressed fans with their creativity for the commercials. In one of the commercials prepared for the season, the broadcasters presented Dhoni in a bald look as a Martial Arts Guru in the moutains.

Dhoni wore the outfit of a Guru, and he taught kids about Rohit Sharma's way of achieving success. The Chennai Super Kings captain nailed the bald look, and his acting skills were quite impressive as well.

#3 MS Dhoni as a bus driver

Ahead of IPL 2022, the broadcasters prepared another creative ad featuring MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain dressed up as a bus driver for the commercial. He kept a big moustache, and his hair was set in a different manner as well.

Dhoni's acting once again stole the show. In no time, the video went viral on social media, with fans loving the bus driver avatar of the CSK skipper.

#2 MS Dhoni's IPL 2013 look

Dhoni has tried a lot of hairstyles during his IPL career. One of the best ones that he tried was in the year 2013. Dhoni decided to trim out the sides, and keep more hair on the central portion of his head.

Dhoni's look was received well by the fans. A lot of male fans even tried this hairstyle after seeing Dhoni's hair in IPL 2013.

#1 Dhoni's 2007 look

Whenever a cricket fan talks about Dhoni's look, the first picture that comes to the mind is his long hair from the 2000s. When he made his debut for India, fans knew him as a long-haired boy from Ranchi, who could hit the ball hard.

Dhoni kept the long hair until the 2007 T20 World Cup. He then decided to trim his hair down. The latest photos shared by Aalim Hakim reminded fans of Dhoni's 2007 T20 World Cup look.