Ranking Team India jerseys of the last 5 ODI World Cups

Team India have released their brand new jersey for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil. The showpiece event will commence on October 5 with last edition's finalists England and New Zealand taking on each other.

All 10 participating teams have released their brand-new jerseys for the World Cup. From yellow to green to black to different shades of blue, the tournament will boast a wide range of colors.

Team India's blue is the most famous jersey given their millions of fans across the world. It is also the most-sold t-shirt in the market.

The Men in Blue released their jersey for the upcoming ODI World Cup on Wednesday, September 20. On that note, let's rank Team India's jersey of the last five ODI World Cups.

#5 2007 World Cup

Indian cricket team at the 2007 World Cup.

This is probably the most disliked jersey in the last five editions of the World Cup. India made a change in their t-shirt after four long years and the wait was certainly not worth it.

The shade of blue became a lot lighter, while the tri-color shifted from the middle to the side. 'India' was written in the middle of the jersey with yellow ink.

The Men in Blue donned the jersey in the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbeans, where they had a disastrous campaign. They lost two out of three games in the league phase and crashed out of the tournament.

Led by MS Dhoni, Team India also wore this jersey in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The young side won the competition, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a closely contested final.

#4 2019 World Cup

Indian cricket team at the 2019 World Cup.

The t-shirt for the last edition of the 50-over showpiece in England didn't have any major change from the last edition.

The shade of the blue remained quite the same, while the collars became orange. The sides of the jersey also had one orange strip each. Two stars were stitched above the BCCI logo to indicate the two World Cups India won in 1983 and 2011.

The Asian giants also donned a different jersey, primarily made of orange color, complimented with a dark shade of blue on the sides.

Virat Kohli and company had a good run in the tournament, making it to the semi-finals. However, they lost to New Zealand in a rain-marred contest to crash out of the competition in what was MS Dhoni's last international outing.

#3 2015 World Cup

Indian cricket team at the 2015 World Cup.

Indian designers used recycled plastic bottles to manufacture the beautiful blue jersey for the 2016 World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

They also made the primary color darker than the previous edition of the World Cup. The team’s name was written in orange with a white border in the middle of the t-shirt.

The Men in Blue crashed out of the competition after losing to co-hosts and ultimate champions Australia in the semi-finals.

#2 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma donned the Indian jersey ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Team India released their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the World Cup on Wednesday with a song, sung by celebrated signed Raftaar.

The apparel sponsor Adidas has made a significant change in the Men in Blue jersey to celebrate the showpiece event being played on home soil. They have replaced the three white stripes on the shoulders with a vibrant tri-color.

The BCCI logo on the left side of the chest will also bear two stars, which signifies India's ODI World Cup victories in 1983 and 2011.

#1 2011 World Cup

Indian cricket team at the 2011 ODI World Cup.

The jersey donned by the Indian team in the 2011 World Cup is arguably the most-loved t-shirt of all as the team ended their 28-year drought by lifting the trophy on home soil.

The jersey was pretty simple, yet attracted fans a lot. The designers used orange color to write the team’s name on the chests while they also added tri-color on both sides of the jersey.

The hosts won the tournament by beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.