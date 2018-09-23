Ravindra Jadeja against Pakistan in ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja made a great comeback into the One Day Internationals with a brilliant bowling performance against Bangladesh two days ago in the ongoing Asia Cup. With such a brilliant form he is in at the moment, he is presenting a strong case for his inclusion in Team India's squad for the World Cup next year.

He has been brilliant with the bat – scored a half-century in the fifth Test match against England at The Oval – and registered a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh two days ago. He is a great asset on the field as well; runs fast and takes some brilliant catches. He is one of those fielders who can put pressure on the batsmen just with his fielding!

Almost after over a year, Jadeja came into the Indian ODI side in the ongoing Asia Cup as a replacement to injured Hardik Pandya. With such a breathtaking performance against Bangladesh, he is now picked for the Super Four game against Pakistan as well. Let us analyze his best performances against Pakistan in the ODI format.

Most Economical Spell:

Ravindra Jadeja

Even in a T20I match, we don’t often see a bowler conceding less than 20 runs. In a low scoring ODI game at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Ravindra Jadeja turned the tables with his brilliant bowling performance. He bowled 10 overs and conceded just 19 runs! He picked up a wicket too in that match and delivered two maiden overs.

India, batting first, scored just 167 runs and were bowled out in 43.4 overs. Pakistan, in reply, were bowled out for 157 conceding India a 10-run victory! This is the same ODI in which Mohammad Shami made his ODI debut for India.

