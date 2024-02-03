RCA Men's T10 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) will organize the RCA Men’s T10 League 2024, starting from Sunday, February 4. A total of six teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

A total of 18 matches are scheduled to take place this time around, including two semi-finals and a final. The final of the RCA Men’s T10 League 2024 will take place March 10. All 18 matches will take place at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

The six teams participating in this competition are - Challengers CC, Indorwa CC, IPRC Kigali CCC, Kutchi Tigers, Right Guards CC, and Zonic Tigers CC. Each team will face the other five sides once, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Indorwa CC and Kutchi Tigers will make their debut this season. They have replaced Kigali CC and Telugu Royals, who finished in the last two places in the 2023 season.

IPRC Kigali CC won the RCA T10 Cup 2023 after defeating Challengers CC by 11 runs in the final. IPRC scored 82 runs before restricting the Challengers for 71.

RCA Men's T10 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, February 4

Match 1: Challengers CC vs Kutchi Tigers - 01:15 PM

Match 2: IPRC Kigali CC vs Indorwa CC - 03:45 PM

Match 3: Right Guards CC vs Zonic Tigers CC - 05:45 PM

Sunday, February 11

Match 4: Indorwa CC vs Challengers CC - 01:15 PM

Match 5: Zonic Tigers CC vs Kutchi Tigers - 03:45 PM

Match 6: Right Guards CC vs IPRC Kigali CC - 05:45 PM

Sunday, February 18

Match 7: Challengers CC vs Zonic Tigers CC - 01:15 PM

Match 8: Indorwa CC vs Right Guards CC - 03:45 PM

Match 9: Kutchi Tigers vs IPRC Kigali CC - 05:45 PM

Sunday, February 25

Match 10: Kutchi Tigers vs Indorwa CC - 01:15 PM

Match 11: Right Guards CC vs Challengers CC - 03:45 PM

Match 12: IPRC Kigali CC vs Zonic Tigers CC - 05:45 PM

Sunday, March 3

Match 13: Challengers CC vs IPRC Kigali CC - 01:15 PM

Match 14: Zonic Tigers CC vs Indorwa CC - 03:45 PM

Match 15: Kutchi Tigers vs Right Guards CC - 05:45 PM

Sunday, March 10

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC - 01:15 PM

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC - 03:45 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC - 05:45 PM

RCA Men's T10 League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

RCA Men's T10 League 2024: Full Squads

Challengers CC

Benjamin Mugisha, Bob Bashir Songa, Evode Mutuyimana, Hamza Khan, Debasis Samal, Don Mugisha, Eric Niyomugabo, Harikrishnan Ramamoorthy, Joel Tuyikorere, Martin Akayezu, Mohammad Nadir, Mustaq Mohammed, Nganji Abdallah, Prakash Kalavagadda, Siraje Nsubuga, Srinath Vardhineni, Subashish Samal, Yuvan Vardhineni, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Sairam Gopalan (wk), Fidele Dusabimana, Rahimuddin Mohamad, Zappy Bimenyimana.

Indorwa CC

Abhinav Sharma, Bharat Kapadi, Pinakin Patel, Yves Cyusa, Eric Dusabemungu, Jaydeep Zala, Lalit Hotchandani, Mihir Bhatt, Mukesh Moolchandani, Nayan Patel, Parfait Mugisha, Protogene Irafasha, Yvan Bimenyimana, Vicky Prajapati (wk), Allan Mugisha, Chancelier Nzabarinda, Paras Patel, Patrick Kwizera, Riteek Parmar.

IPRC Kigali CC

Mugisha Bertin, Niyomugabo Isaie, Rukundo Jean Pierre, Daniel Gumyusenge, Iradukunda Michel, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Ntwali Thierry, Zirahangaje Francois, Abimbabazi Ineza Eloi Loic (wk), Mucyodusenge Aime (wk), Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Eric Kubwimana, Giraneza Althimon, Henry Olivier Rebero, Nsengiyaremye David, Rindiro Blaise Romeo, Rukiriza Emile, Rukundo Confiance.

Kutchi Tigers

Arvind Bhuva, Haresh Bhuva, Kishan Dabasiya, Premji Hirani, Prince Mwizerwa (wk), Dilip Vekariya, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Karan Lad, Manoj Chauhan, Mukesh Patel, Nirav Shah, Pankaj Vekaria (c), Pawan Kumar, Pratik Vora, Samuel Manishimwe, Vishram Bhuva, Gopal Halai (wk), Jean Pierre Ndatimana (wk), Dhavalsinh Gohel, Dinesh Kara, Shantilal Bhanderi, Suresh Vekariya, Yvan Mitari.

Right Guards CC

Eric Dusingizimana (c), Obed Mugisha, Orchide Tuyisenge, Taga Dennis Mukama, Will Hammond, Wilson Niyitanga, Aime Nkurayija, Clinton Rubagumya, Jules Mugisha, Kevin Irakoze, David Uwimana (wk), Fiston Nsengiyumva (wk), Alain Mugisha, Bertin Rusagara, Bryson Bugingo, Clever Mutuyimana, Emmanuel Awosami, Ezechiel Muhawenimana, Fredy Ndayisenga, Ignace Ntirenganya.

Zonic Tigers CC

Christian Hodari Eli, Cyuzuzo Cedrick, Hirwa Ange Berion, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Nziza Jasper, Kigabo Moise, Kwizera Onesme, Niyonshuti Elie, Rukundo Jean-Paul, Tuyisenge Innocent, Laic Mugisha (wk), Fabrice Manirakiza, Israel Mugisha, Patrick Iradukunda, Rodrigue Niyomugabo, Steven Ntwari, Uwiduhaye Eric.

