×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RCB take on Kings XI in must win encounter (Preview)

IANS
NEWS
News
90   //    12 Apr 2019, 16:57 IST
IANS Image
Royal Challengers Bangalore players. (Photo: IANS)

Mohali, April 12 (IANS) With their backs firmly to the wall, out-of-sorts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kings XI Punjab in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the IS Bindra Stadium here on Saturday.

RCB have lost six matches on the trot, finding themselves rooted to the bottom of the eight-team table.

RCB slumped to their sixth straight defeat after going down against Delhi Capitals last Sunday.

Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the Year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, looked distraught and on Saturday will know that they can only reverse their fortunes by winning all their remaining eight matches from Saturday onwards.

RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering on many occasions.

While Kohli and AB de Villiers have shown glimpses of their brilliance, the team's dependence on the pair and pathetic bowling displays have let them down.

Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowler has looked the part for the Bengaluru based side.

In their last match against Delhi, barring Kohli's 33-ball 41 and Moeen Ali's 18-ball 32 cameo, RCB's ordinary batting display took the side to a modest 149/8, a target which was easily achieved by their rivals.

Kohli's leadership skills have also come under the scanner with many questioning his acumen in motivating a side. The fielding has also been a major cause of worry for RCB with almost every match witnessing several catches being grassed.

Advertisement

Coming to the home side, Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard's knock of a 31-ball 83 blowing them away. But barring that piece of individual brilliance to which few teams have an answer, R Ashwin's wards have looked in great shape and the India Test offie has led from the front.

They have won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance at home.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019, Match 28, KXIP vs RCB: Match preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The perfect playing XI for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 28; KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Changes which RCB should make in order to win their next game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL: 10 players RCB regret letting go
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 17 | RCB vs KKR | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's top XI players.
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Things which Chennai Super Kings must do if they want to beat Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 26 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us