DC vs UPW, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

For the second time, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. This match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday (February 22).

In their previous clash in Vadodara, Delhi went over the ropes in the last over. chasing 167. The victory was powered by their overseas star power, with all three of Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, and Marizzane Kapp contributing. As for the Warriorz, they are still searching for their maiden win of the season. Can they pull through and take revenge?

Let's look at the pitch history and WPL records at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Just like in the IPL, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium heavily favors teams batting second. In fact, in eight out of the 12 WPL matches played here, the chasing sides have won. Even on Friday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the hosts in an exhilarating run-chase. Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous WPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:

WPL matches played: 12

Won by teams batting first: 4

Won by teams batting second: 8

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 80 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB) vs UPW, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

Generally, the surface here gets better to bat on as the match progresses. The pacers might get some help early on but it will be the batters who could rule the roost.

Almost half of the WPL 2024 season was hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, meaning both DC and UPW have some sort of experience playing here. The exact pitch report will be broadcast live on the JioHotstar just before the toss time (7:00 pm IST).

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL Match

The last Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was played between rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on February 21.

The match belonged to Amanjot Kaur, who displayed her all-round brilliance. She claimed figures of 3/22 to derail the RCB innings. However, veteran Ellyse Perry had a different plan as she clubbed a sensational 43-ball 81. Due to Perry, RCB managed to score 167/7.

In reply, the Mumbai batters kept the run flow going despite losing wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur lost all her partners but mustered a 38-ball 50. However, Georgia Wareham bowled well (3/21) and even dismissed the MI captain. The RCB dugout believed to have won the match but Amanjot Kaur's solid innings (34* off 27) handed RCB their first defeat of WPL 2025.

