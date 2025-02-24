RCB vs UPW, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 24, 2025 08:43 IST
UP Warriorz will be in action against RCB (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)
The UP Warriorz (UPW) will play their fourth match of WPL 2025 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, February 24. The Warriorz opened their account in the standings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on February 22, and they will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

On the other side, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a close defeat in their first home match of WPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on February 21. The defending champions will try to get back to winning ways when they take on the Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz.

Before Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma walk out for the toss, here's a short preview of the RCB vs UPW clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 9, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: February 24, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru has been decent for batting so far in WPL. Anything around 170 should be a great score in the first innings. Teams batting first and teams batting second have won a match each at this venue in the ongoing season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women weather forecast

A pleasant Monday evening is predicted for the upcoming WPL 2025 match in Bengaluru. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 27 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be approximately 46%.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, VJ Joshitha and Renuka Thakur.

UP Warriorz

Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor and Kranti Goud.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

Edited by Parag Jain
