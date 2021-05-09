Ready to pay Umar Akmal’s fine from own PSL fee - Kamran Akmal

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that he is ready to pay the fine imposed on his brother Umar Akmal over corruption charges from his own Pakistan Super League (PSL) fee.

Umar Akmal was suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for three years in April 2020, under the anti-corruption code, for failing to report spot-fixing approaches made to him in the PSL.

PCB recently rejected Umar Akmal’s request that he be allowed to pay the 4.25 million rupees fine imposed on him by the Court of Arbitration for Sports in installments as he was not financially strong.

Rejecting the request, PCB directed Umar Akmal to pay the full fine or else be barred from taking part in the rehabilitation program as per the anti-corruption code.

Kamran was quoted as saying by PTI in this regard:

"I am willing to pay the fine for my brother. I request the PCB they can deduct the amount from any payments due to me for my PSL matches. The money should not be such a big issue. They can deduct from my fees and even Umar (Akmal) whenever he plays his money will also come through the PCB only."

Pleading for mercy for his brother, Kamran said:

"I request the PCB to show some leniency and Umar is ready to pay the fine."

While the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced Umar Akmal’s ban to 12 months, it directed him to pay a fine of Rs 4.25 million for breaching PCB’s Anti-Corruption code.

Once again - the one and only Umar Akmal pic.twitter.com/jUQ3oZNog0 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 8, 2021

Umar Akmal: A fine talent gone astray

30-year-old Umar Akmal was considered one of the bright batting talents of Pakistan cricket at one point of time. Having made his international debut in 2009, he has so far represented the country in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is. Umar Akmal has 1003 runs to his name in Tests, 3194 runs in ODIs and 1690 in T20Is.

Umar Akmal has hit three international centuries, one in Tests and two in ODIs. He also has 34 half-centuries to his name in international cricket (all formats) combined.

📰 PCB and franchises discuss remaining matches of #HBLPSL6 📰



Read more: https://t.co/RZ45ywUQfj — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 7, 2021

Umar Akmal last represented Pakistan in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October 2019. His brother Kamran played for the country in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is from 2002 to 2017.