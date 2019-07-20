×
Record No. of Participants for Talent Hunt organized by Mysuru Warriors 

19   //    20 Jul 2019, 18:53 IST

Mr. Arjun Ranga, owner, Mysuru Warriors is seen addressing the participants
Mr. Arjun Ranga, owner, Mysuru Warriors is seen addressing the participants

Mysuru, July 20, 2019: NR Group, owners of Mysuru Warriors, have successfully concluded the Talent Hunt, grass root program for KPL 2019 Associate sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies. The Talent Hunt was conducted over two legs, in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Mysuru edition of the talent hunt today saw 215 budding aspirants prove their capabilities. These included 35 Batsmen, 58 All Rounder 32 Spinners, 85 Fast Bowlers and 05 Wicket Keepers.

Bengaluru’s Just Cricket academy in Yelahanka, witnessed 300 youth cricketers, try out for a spot in the Mysuru Warriors. These were a mixed lot, consisting of 70 medium pace bowlers, 50 spinners, 75 batsmen, 80 all-rounders and 25 wicket keepers. 

Of these 40–50 youth players selected from two legs will play trial match in Mandya on 23rd July 2019 at PET Grounds to stand a chance to play in KPL 2019 Associate Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

“Every year, we receive a tremendous response from Karnataka’s cricketing community. It is eye-opening to see how driven and inspired these aspirants are for the sport. The strenuous procedure to select said players for the Mysuru Warriors, has always yielded spectacular players”- said Mr. Arjun Ranga, Owners, Mysuru Warriors and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

The KPL 2019 Associate Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies, will be full of surprises with promising players from all over the state, going head to head in pursuit of the ultimate prize.


Tags:
Mysuru Warriors Press Release
