REN vs SCO prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Perth Scorchers in the 17th match of the Big Bash League 2021 on Wednesday, December 22. The Docklands Stadium will host this exciting contest.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, are on a rampage in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. Having won all four of their matches, they are sitting pretty in second spot in the points table with 13 points. The Scorchers' net run rate of 1.875 is also the best among the participating teams.

In their previous match on Monday, December 20, the Scorchers defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by 42 runs. After electing to bat first, the Scorchers racked up a formidable score of 167 for seven on the board. Kurtis Patterson top-scored for them with a 48-ball 78, laced with six fours and five sixes.

Ashton Agar notched an unbeaten 11-ball 30 to take the Scorchers past the 160-run mark. Jordan Thompson was the pick of the Hurricanes’ bowlers with three scalps. Thomas Rogers bowled brilliantly as well, picking up two wickets and giving away only 21 runs from four overs.

The Scorchers’ bowlers came to the party and made sure that the Hurricanes finished with 125 for nine in 20 overs. Andrew Tye put his best foot forward, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75. Peter Hatzoglou and Agar had two scalps apiece for the Scorchers.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. After beating the Adelaide Strikers by two runs in their opening game, the Renegades have lost their way. In their previous match, they suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Brisbane Heat.

After being put in to bat first, the Renegades managed to score 140 for six. Mackenzie Harvey churned out an unbeaten 56-ball 71, but he didn’t get much support from others. The Heat, thereafter, chased the target down in 16.5 overs with 19 balls remaining.

The Scorchers are on a roll in the BBL, having won most of their matches in a pretty comprehensive manner. Their batters and bowlers have performed in unison thus far.

The Renegades, on the contrary, have been far from being clinical. They will need to pull a rabbit out of their hat to defeat the in-form Scorchers.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

