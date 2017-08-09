Reports: Axar Patel might be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav for final Test

Axar Patel impressed in India A's tour to South Africa.

What's the story?

With Axar Patel being included in the squad for the final Test against Sri Lanka, the automatic choice for the preferred spin option apart from Ravichandran Ashwin would be Kuldeep Yadav.

However, if sources are to be believed, Axar might get the nod ahead of the Chinaman and make his Test debut in the final Test.

"Since Axar will be finishing his one-day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team on Thursday (August 10). Logically, he is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja," a BCCI official, who can't be officially quoted, had told PTI on Tuesday morning.

"Axar is someone who can do a Jadeja with the bat too, though he averages just 14.16 and has a highest score of 38 in ODIs.

If India stick to playing two spinners in Pallekele, something which they have do make the ball bounce as much as Jadeja, which is what we're looking for. He can be dangerous in these conditions," a source in the team management told the Times of India.

In case you didn't know...

Ravindra Jadeja was suspended for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka due to a breach of conduct.

Jadeja had earned three demerit points in the recently concluded second Test where he hurled the ball at Dimuth Karunaratne. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford stated at the he "threw it in a dangerous manner."

The details:

Axar Patel played a big role in India A's success in South Africa in the tour which ended today. He picked up seven wickets in four games and did not concede too many runs as well.

He has constantly performed well in domestic cricket both with the bat and the ball. He averages 48.45 in 23 first-class matches with ten half-centuries and one century to his name. He has also picked up 79 wickets during the same time.

He has played 30 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India so far and while he has not done much with the bat, he has impressed with the ball.

What's next?

India will look to whitewash Sri Lanka in the third and final Test of three match series at Pallekelle which begins on August 12.

Author's take:

While Axar might be the perfect replacement for Jadeja in terms of similarity in playing style, Kuldeep should get the nod ahead of the 23 year old.

Kuldeep picked up four wickets in the only Test he played against Australia and has been extremely impressive at the domestic level. With the turn and bounce provided by the Sri Lankan pitches, he could be a huge asset for the Indian side.