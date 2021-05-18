"Request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo" - Australian Test bowlers release statement after ball-tampering claims resurface 

The Australian Test bowling quartet involved in the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test have hit back at suggestions that they knew about the ball-tampering scandal. Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have released a strongly worded statement requesting everyone to put an end to the rumour-mongering.

The Sandpaper Gate scandal has been in the limelight ever since Cameron Bancroft hinted that the Test bowlers were aware of the ball tampering. His comments have stoked a fire in the cricketing fraternity, with members of the media and former players claiming the quartet must have been privy to the infraction.

In response to the recent controversy, the Australian Test bowling group has released a collective statement which ends with an appeal to put an end to all speculation around the unfortunate incident.

The statement by Australia’s frontline Test bowlers is addressed to the public. It reiterates their original claim they didn't have any idea about the ball being tampered with.

The statement also hit back at claims made by former players like Michael Vaughan and Michael Clarke, who suggested the Australian bowlers must have known about the ball-tampering scandal.

Full statement by Australian bowlers part of infamous 2018 Test

"To The Australian Public

We pride ourselves on our honesty. So it’s been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players in recent days in regard to the Cape Town Test of 2018.

We have already answered questions many times on this issue, but we feel compelled to put the key facts on the record again:

We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands

And to those who, despite the absence of evidence, insist that ‘we must have known’ about the use of a foreign substance simply because we are bowlers, we say this: The umpires during that Test match, Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, both very respected and experienced umpires, inspected the ball after the images surfaced on the TV coverage and did not change it because there was no sign of damage.

None of this excuses what happened on the field that day at Newlands. It was wrong and it should never have happened.

We’ve all learned valuable lessons and we’d like to think the public can see a change for the better in terms of the way we play, the way we behave and respect the game. Our commitment to improving as people and players will continue.

We respectfully request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo.

It has gone on too long and it is time to move on.

Regards,

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon."

