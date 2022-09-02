Road Safety World Series 2022: Full squads, dates and venues list 

The Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin on September 10 in Kanpur. Eight teams, namely India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, Bangladesh Legends, England Legends, and New Zealand Legends, will participate in the second edition of this series.

India Legends are the defending champions. However, star opener Virender Sehwag will not be a part of the Road Safety World Series 2022. Overall, all eight squads feature some big names. Here's a look at all the teams:

India Legends Squad for Road Safety World Series 2022

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

New Zealand Legends Squad

Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Australia Legends Squad

Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends Squad

Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.

England Legends Squad

Ian Bell (C), Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Daren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernbach, and Mal Loye.

Bangladesh Legends Squad

Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran.

Sri Lanka Legends Squad

TM Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, and Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends Squad

Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn.

Which cities will host Road Safety World Series 2022 matches?

Four cities, namely Indore, Dehradun, Raipur, and Kanpur, will host the Road Safety World Series 2022 matches. The first match will take place in Kanpur, while Dehradun is expected to host the final match.

When will Road Safety World Series 2022 start?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 will start on September 10 and will end on October 1. All teams are likely to play against each other in a round-robin format, with the top four sides advancing to the semi-finals.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee