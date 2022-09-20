Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 13, West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In match 13 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022, West Indies Legends will square off against New Zealand Legends at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Wednesday (September 21).

West Indies are having a good campaign, winning two of their three games, with their second fixture getting washed out due to rain. They beat England comprehensively in their previous outing.

Bowling first, the West Indies bowlers did a fine job - restricting England to 156-5, with Krishmar Santokie and Sulieman Benn grabbing two wickets apiece. A stunning 120-run opening stand between Dwayne Smith (73) and William Perkins (57) laid a solid foundation for them to chase down the total in the 18th over. West Indies will look to repeat that performance against the Kiwis on Wednesday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, lost to South Africa in their opening game of the competition. They bounced back to beat Bangladesh in their next game before their next clash against India was washed out due to rain.

Only 5.5 overs were possible, with India, batting first, reached 49-1 before rain arrived. No further play was possible, and both teams shared a point apiece. The Kiwis looked good against Bangladesh and will look to play in the same way here.

West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Details

Match: West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Match 13, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, Wednesday; 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The surface might assist the new ball bowlers. as they may get some lateral movement off the surface. Overall, the surface looks good for batting, and a high-scoring game could ensue.

West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to hover between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius. There might be rain-interruptions, as rain is predicted on Wednesday.

West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends Probable XIs

West Indies Legends

Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara (c), Danza Hyatt, William Perkins (wk), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Navin Stewart

New Zealand Legends

Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond

West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Prediction

West Indies are unbeaten in the competition, while New Zealand have got back on track after getting off to a losing start. Both are well-balanced units, so expect a cracking contest.

West Indies have been performing brilliantly, so they could come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: West Indies Legends to win.

West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends Telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

LIVE POLL Q. Dwayne Smith to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far