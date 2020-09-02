Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 1 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 had its first taste of action on September 1, with a couple of matches each played in both the groups. Another four league stage matches are scheduled to be played on September 2.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club in their two matches on the opening day.

Brescia Cricket Club and Rome Bangla Cricket Club are the two teams in Group A who did not play a match on the first day of the tournament. The former will be starting their campaign today while the latter would have to wait another day to set foot on the ground.

Both Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club lost their solitary matches on the opening day of the Rome T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher on the Group A points table due to their slightly superior net run rate.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club and Bergamo Cricket Club have two points each in Group B, with both the teams having registered a win on the first day. The former came up short against the latter in the first match of the tournament but bounced back to defeat Kings XI Cricket Club in their second encounter on the opening day.

Bergamo Cricket Club won their only match on Day 1 of the Rome T10 League 2020 but trail Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club in the Group B points table on net run rate.

Kent Lanka Cricket Club and Roma Cricket Club are the Group B teams who are yet to display their wares in the tournament. Both the teams have two encounters each scheduled to be played today.

Kings XI Cricket Club is placed last in the Group B points table after the first day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. They lost their only match against Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club on September 1.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the opening day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Advertisement

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Hasnat Ahmed of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has smashed 76 runs in the two matches he has played, with his unbeaten 50-run knock being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Ahmed has scored these runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 345.45 and has struck 7 fours and as many sixes.

Reddy Vajrala of Roma Capannelle Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 48 runs to his name. All his runs came in the only knock he has played to date. Vajrala also has an excellent strike rate of 218.18 with his runs including 7 maximums and a solitary four.

Amandeep Singh of Asian Latina Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. His 47 runs have also come in the only inning he has played so far. Singh has an impressive strike rate of 188.00 and has struck 3 fours and 4 hits over the ropes.

With plenty of matches to come, we are likely to see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Vikram Sharda of Roma Capannelle Cricket Club and Zahid Ali of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club, with 4 wickets each, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Rome T10 League 2020. Sharda is placed at the top of the list due to his superior strike rate of 3.00, with all his wickets coming in the solitary match he has played.

Sharda had figures of 4/22 in the two overs he has bowled but has been on the expensive side, having conceded 11.00 runs per over. Ali has a best bowling effort of 3/22 and has a decent economy rate of 7.50.

Malik Mushtaq of Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club is among the three bowlers who took 2 wickets on the opening day of the Rome T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the list due to his superior strike rate of 6.00 compared to the other two bowlers. Mushtaq had a spell of 2/7 in the only match he has played and has an outstanding economy rate of 3.50.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of upheavals are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Rome T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.