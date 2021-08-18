Royal London One Day Cup 2021 Final: Glamorgan vs Durham - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Glamorgan and Durham are set to face each other in the final of the Royal London One-day Cup on Thursday, August 19, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Glamorgan have been in impressive form in the tournament so far. The team, led by Kiran Carlson, finished atop the points table in Group 2 and made direct entry into the semi-finals. In the semis on Monday, they defeated Essex by five wickets at Kennington Oval in London.

Half-centuries from Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman and Joe Cooke made sure Glamorgan chased down 290 with two overs to spare. Durham, on the other hand, have had a better season than their next opponents. They topped Group A with 13 points from eight games.

On Tuesday, the Scott Borthwick-led team defeated Surrey by five wickets at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street. Opener Alex Lees top-scored with 75 before Tim David trapped him in front. The other batters made useful contributions to help Durham chase the target with 15 balls left.

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Durham, Royal London One-day Cup 2021

Date: August 19, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 03:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Weather Report

The sun will be out, but the clouds will be there as well. There are chances of rain at 3 PM and hence, a short delay can be expected. Temperatures are likely to hover between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The average ODI score at the venue is 250, meaning that an overly high-scoring game may not be on the cards. 25 out of 46 completed games have been won by the chasing teams. So batting second should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Glamorgan

Selman is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan, having scored 385 runs at an average of 55. Rutherford is also seven runs short of 300 this season. Michael Hogan and Joe Cooke have done a chunk of the job with the ball in hand as they have picked up a combined tally of 33 wickets from nine games.

Predicted XI: Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Tom Cullen (w), Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan

Durham

Graham Clark has been outstanding for Durham as he has notched up 606 runs at an average of 86.57 with three centuries and a half-century. Alex Lees has 547 runs to his name as well to go with two tons and four fifties. Chris Rushworth and Paul van Meekeren have picked up a total of 30 wickets.

Predicted XI: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft (w), David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell

Match Prediction

Durham’s batting unit looks in better touch than that of Glamorgan. Their openers, Lees and Clark, are in the form of their lives and Glamorgan need to dismiss them early. Durham should be able to win the final on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Respective team’s YouTube channel

