RR aim to continue wining momentum against SRH

IANS
NEWS
News
26 Apr 2019, 11:52 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate fall of a wicket during the 43rd match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 25, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) After beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their own backyard, Rajasthan Royals will return home to keep their chances afloat of making it to the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Royals are currently placed at the seventh spot with eight points from 11 games and would be looking to take confidence from their three-wicket win at the Eden Gardens in their last encounter.

However, they would be missing the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer who have flown back to England to join the national side for the World Cup camp.

On the other hand, SRH, placed at the fourth spot with five wins from 10 games, would want to leave behind the six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and return to winning ways.

They would dearly miss Jonny Bairstow who has done the bulk of their scoring alongside David Warner. It is expected that New Zealand's Martin Guptill will be included in the playing XI. They would also be hoping for the return of their regular skipper Kane Williamson, who was missed in their last game on account of both his batting and captaincy.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

