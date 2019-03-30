Russell fireworks power KKR to 185/8 against DC

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell celebrates his half century during the 10th IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi on March 30, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A blow on his shoulder wasn't enough to stop Andre Russell at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday as Kolkata Knight Riders finished on 185/8 against Delhi Capitals in ther Indian Premier League (IPL) clash with the West Indian all-rounder smashing a 27-ball 62 (4x4, 6x6).

Russell was hit by a bumper from Harshal Patel in the 14th over, but he had his revenge in the 16th over when he clobbered Patel for two humongous sixes to set the stage for a flourishing end to the KKR innings.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik (50; 36b, 4x5, 6x2) gave Russell perfect company as the two put on 95 runs for the sixth wicket off just 53 balls. The DC bowlers completely lost the plot after putting up a brilliant show in the first 10 overs. KKR amassed 121 runs in the last 10 overs, with 67 coming off the last 5 overs.

Russell was finally caught by substitute fielder Rahul Tewatia off Chris Morris in the 18th over while Karthik was dismissed by Amit Mishra an over later, caught by Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first on another low and slow wicket. The move paid off as the Kolkata batsmen failed to turn on the heat on the Delhi bowling unit which had three changes with Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Chris Morris coming in for Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia and Axar Patel.

Nikhil Naik was the first to go when he missed a straight one from Lamichhane for just 7. He even wasted a review when the dismissal looked plumb. With the score reading 16/1, Robin Uthappa joined Chris Lynn in the middle.

Uthappa and Lynn tried their best to improve the scoring rate, but Patel trapped Uthappa (11) in front with the score reading 36/2 in the 6th over.

This was just the beginning as wickets kept falling at regular intervals with KKR losing Lynn (20) after Pant took a brilliant catch down the leg-side off Kagiso Rabada. The KKR scoreboard read 40/3.

In-form Nitish Rana (1) was also dismissed trying to up the ante as he hit Patel straight to Rabada at fine-leg. It was a fine running catch as the packed crowd at Kotla erupted in joy. But the worst dismissal had to be Shubman Gill's who was run out ball watching.

With the scoreboard reading 61/5, Russell joined skipper Karthik in the middle in the 10th over. After that, it was all about the Russell show till Morris dismissed him in the 18th over.

Brief scores

Kolkata Knight Riders: 185/8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 62, Dinesh Karthik 50; Harshal Patel 2/40) vs Delhi Capitals

