SA vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 17

The picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is set to host Match No. 15 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa and the Netherlands will lock horns on Tuesday, October 17.

Undoubtedly, the Proteas will be huge favorites going into the encounter. After all, they have been extremely dominant in the two games they have played so far. They steamrolled Sri Lanka in a run-fest in Delhi before hammering Australia in Lucknow.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are placed at the bottom of the points table with zero wins in their two fixtures. Although they have done well in certain periods, the Dutch side has failed to trouble the opposition consistently. However, they will take heart from their stunning victory at the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the Netherlands eliminated South Africa in a fascinating clash.

The conditions in Dharamsala have often aided batters, as the venue has relatively small boundaries. However, with dark clouds and rain around the stadium, expect fast bowlers to gain enough help off the deck.

Most of the Dream11 users are likely to stack up their team with as many South African players as possible.

However, in order to win in any of the small or mega leagues, one needs to have a few differential picks on their team.

Before the teams are locked in, here's a look at three such players who can prove to be differential picks in the 2023 World Cup match between South Africa and the Netherlands.

#1 Marco Jansen - South Africa

Marco Jansen celebrating with Heinrich Klaasen [Getty Images]

Several users are expected to include the likes of Aiden Markram, Bas de Leede, and Colin Ackermann from the all-rounder section. However, it would be foolish to leave out Marco Jansen in Dharamsala, where the tall left-arm pacer is likely to move the new ball viciously.

In two World Cup games, Jansen has picked up four wickets. He has been largely successful in keeping the opposition batters quiet in the powerplay and has a habit of nipping one back into the right-handers sharply.

Under the cloudy sky, the 23-year-old will pose a great threat to the Dutch top-order. Jansen can be a great wildcard contender for captaincy as well.

#2 Paul Van Meekeren - Netherlands

Paul Van Meekeren vs India [Getty Images]

Another pace bowler on the list is the Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren. The lanky pacer is known for his rapid speed and can trouble the South African batters.

If Meekeran finds the right areas consistently, he can easily gain a few wickets, which will accumulate crucial points for the Dream11 users.

Just like Jansen, Meekeren will be looking forward to exploiting the conditions in Dharamsala. The Amsterdam-born right-armer is one of the most experienced pacers on his side and will hold a key role if the Netherlands are to give South Africa a run for their money.

#3 Temba Bavuma - South Africa

Temba Bavuma during Australia v South Africa - ICC World Cup 2023 Match [Getty Images]

Temba Bavuma can be a brilliant differential pick for Dream11 users in the upcoming game. The South African leader didn't start his World Cup campaign on a positive note and was dismissed for just eight runs against Sri Lanka.

However, in the next game against Australia, he made a cautious 35 off 55 deliveries. After spending some important game time in the middle in the previous game, Bavuma will be adamant about scoring big against the Netherlands.

Moreover, the Dutch side often opens their bowling with an off-spinner, Aryan Dutt, a bowler whom Bavuma can take on early to get his innings going.

Bavuma, who has averaged 68.00 (680 runs in 12 innings) in ODIs so far this year, can be a distinctive bet for the captain or vice-captain for fantasy players.