AUS-W vs BAN-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Following a big win against New Zealand in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opener, Australia will take on Bangladesh tonight. The St. George's Park in Gqeberha will play host to this Group 1 match from 10:30 pm IST onwards.

Australia Women will start as the overwhelming favorites to win this match. The Meg Lanning-led outfit crushed the White Ferns by 97 runs in their opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Sri Lanka Women.

Bangladesh Women would like to draw inspiration from Ireland Women, who upset Australia Women in the warm-up round. However, it was a warm-up game, and this is a World Cup match, so the intensity level of the Australian players will be much higher.

Before the match begins at St. George's Park, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women in T20I matches.

AUS-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Thewomencricketworld @Thewomencricke1 #T20WORLDCUP



Women's T20WORLDCUP

🏏: BANGLADESH VS AUSTRALIA

: 14 TH FEBRUARY | 10:30pm IST

Live streaming: @disneyplushotstar

🏟️: St George’s Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha



Follow us

@thewomencricketworld



#T20WorldCup #worldcup #ausvban Women's T20WORLDCUP🏏: BANGLADESHVS AUSTRALIA: 14 TH FEBRUARY | 10:30pm ISTLive streaming: @disneyplushotstar🏟️: St George’s Park Cricket Ground, GqeberhaFollow us@thewomencricketworld #T20WORLDCUP 🏆 Women's T20WORLDCUP🏏: BANGLADESH 🇧🇩 VS AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺🕐: 14 TH FEBRUARY | 10:30pm IST Live streaming: @disneyplushotstar 🏟️: St George’s Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha Follow us @thewomencricketworld#T20WorldCup #worldcup #ausvban https://t.co/gkK0RM2raD

Australia Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Bangladesh Women by 1-0. Their only match took place three years ago in Canberra, where the home side won by 86 runs.

AUS-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Australia Women have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record against Bangladesh Women in T20 World Cup matches. They clashed in the group stage of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

Last 5 AUS-W vs BAN-W matches

Australia Women won their only previous T20I match against Bangladesh Women quite comfortably. Alyssa Healy starred for the Aussies with a half-century and two catches. Here's a summary of that game:

AUS-W (189/1) beat BAN (103/9) by 86 runs, Feb 27, 2020.

Will Bangladesh Women upset the defending champions at St. George's Park? Share your answers in the comments box below.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes