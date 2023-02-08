SA20 2023, Semi-final 1, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals will face each other in the first semi-final of the SA20 2023 on Wednesday, February 8. The match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, finished at the top of the table in the league stage with 32 points and a net run rate of +0.927. Barring a 151-run loss at the hands of Quinton de Kock’s Durban’s Super Giants, the Capitals have looked good throughout the tournament.

The Royals, on the other hand, barely managed to get through to the playoffs. They finished level on 19 points with the Super Giants, but finished with a better net run rate of -0.293 (compared to -0.319).

They lost to the Capitals by 59 runs in their final league game on Tuesday, a dress-rehearsal for the semi-final. Although they were asked to chase down 227, the David Miller-led Royals needed only 163 runs to advance to the semis.

With their score at 153 for eight, the Royals were in all sorts of trouble before Imaad Fortuin hit a four to take them to 163. Jos Buttler’s 45-ball 70 couldn’t ensure a win, but made sure the Royals progressed in the tournament.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Details

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Semi-final 1, SA20 2023.

Date and Time: February 8, 2022, Wednesday, 09:00 pm IST.

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg hasn’t been an easy one for batting. The pitch tends to get tougher for batters as the game progresses and hence, batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Weather Forecast

There will be a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Probable XIs

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little.

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Imaad Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

The Capitals were the better of the two teams in the league stage, but fortunes can quickly turn around in a knockout match. At a venue like the Wanderers, the team batting first should be able to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

