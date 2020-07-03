Sarfaraz Ahmed should have gotten more time as skipper: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan in 13 Tests, 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is and also won the 2017 Champions Trophy as captain.

Inzamam-ul-Haq remained chief selector from 2016 till the 2019 World Cup.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (left).

Legendary Pakistan batsman and former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed deserved a longer run as captain of the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unceremoniously removed Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain of the side after the side's failure to reach the knockout rounds of the 2019 World Cup in England.

Former chairman of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq believes leaders of teams get better with time and need to be given enough time to adapt to needs of the side.

“Even in the last World Cup I felt the captain and players were under pressure because they were thinking if we don't do well in the tournament we will be out. That environment was created and this is not good for cricket,” Inzamam-ul-Haq was quoted as saying by a TV channel.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed achieved some notable victories for Pakistan and was learning to be a good captain but unfortunately when he had learnt from experience and mistakes he was removed as captain,” the former captain added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed won the 2017 Champions Trophy as captain

Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan in 13 Tests, 50 ODIs and 37 T20s and won the 2017 Champions Trophy for his side, defeating India famously in the final.

“Sarfaraz won us the Champions Trophy and also made the team number one in T20 cricket. He got us some good wins. He should have been given more time as captain by the board but it acted in haste and didn't give him confidence or patience,” the 50-year-old from Multan said.

Inzamam-ul-Haq remained chief selector from 2016 till the 2019 World Cup. His departure from the role coupled with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq becoming the chief selector coincided with Sarfaraz Ahmed’s removal as captain.

The PCB have now handed over the reins of Test captaincy to Azhar Ali while young Babar Azam will be leading the team in both ODIs and T20s.

Inzamam-ul-Haq represented Pakistan in 120 Tests 378 ODIs in an international career spanning 16 years. He was discovered as a teenager by prolific Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“He (Imran Khan) won the 1992 World Cup because by that time he had become a seasoned captain and learnt to motivate his players and get them to fight in every match,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said about Imran Khan’s leadership qualities.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also added that giving confidence to new players and youngsters is very important for the selectors.

“Babar struggled initially in Test cricket but we never had any doubt about his ability so we persisted with him and see today where he is standing in all formats,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said about Babar Azam.