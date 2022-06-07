Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 8, Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Gohilwad Gladiators will be squaring off against the Kutch Warriors in the eighth match of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this encounter.

The Gohilwad Gladiators faced the Soratha Lions in their last game. It was a close-fought contest and the Gladiators managed to hold their nerves to emerge victorious. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Batting first, the Lions posted 109 in their 20 overs as the Gladiators' bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up nine wickets in total. The batters then stepped up to chase down the total with one ball to spare with three wickets in hand.

The Kutch Warriors, on the other hand, beat the Zalawad Royals in their previous fixture. It was a high-scoring affair and an all-round performance saw them beat them convincingly. They will be riding with confidence after that win.

After being asked to bat first, on the back of a century from Samarth Vyas, the Warriors scored 189 in their 20 overs. The bowlers then backed up their batters as they picked up eight wickets and restricted the Royals to 153 to win the game by 36 runs.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Match Details:

Match: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors, Match 8, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: June 8, 2022, Wednesday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium looks good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 28 and 39 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Probable XIs

Gohilwad Gladiators

Kuldeep Raval and Shaurya Sanandia picked up four and three wickets respectively as it helped them restrict the Lions to 109 in their last game.

Nihar Vaghela top-scored with 27 and a cameo from Raval (20* off 12 balls) guided them across the line in the last over.

Probable XI

Nihar Vaghela, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Raxit Mehta, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Jyot Chhaya, Kuldeeo Raval, Shaurya Sanandia, Fenil Soni, Yuvraj Chudasama, Aum Kanabar

Kutch Warriors

Samarth Vyas hit a sensational century (102* off 59 balls) as it helped his side post 189 on the board. Kushang Patel and Ramesh Padiyachi picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Royals to 153 to win the game by 36 runs.

Probable XI

Krishnakant Pathak, Harvik Desai (wk), Dev Dand, Samarth Vyas, Alok Ranjan, Amit Ranjan, Agnivesh Ayachi (c), Vandit Jivrajani, Kushang Patel, Ramesh Padiyachi, Saurish Chakraborty

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Match Prediction

Both the Gladiators and the Warriors are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. Both will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum and it promises to be a cracker of a contest when they face-off on Wednesday.

The Kutch Warriors look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Kutch Warriors to win this encounter.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. Jaydev Unadkat to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far