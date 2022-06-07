Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 9, Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Defending champions Sorath Lions will take on the Halar Heroes in the ninth match of the tournament on June 8 at The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

After a substandard start, Lions are placed third in the points table, winning only one out of their three matches. Heroes have found a spot at fourth for themselves by winning and losing one each in their two encounters.

In a low-scoring encounter, Gohilwad Gladiators defeated the Lions by three wickets. Batting first, the top three batters of the Lions returned to the pavilion early. Shaurya Sanandia picked up Chirag Pathak by a run out. He was followed by Sidhant Rana who gave a simple catch into the hands of Vishvaraj Jadeja.

At the end of the first five overs, the score stood at 31 for the loss of 3. The 41-run partnership of captain Chirag Jani and Rishi Patel wasn’t really fruitful since the team was unable to maximise it. The Gohilwad’s disciplined bowling united allowed them to post only 110 for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of the first innings.

In the chase, the Sorath bowlers did try and make the Gladiators struggle up until the last over but unfortunately, there was too little on the scoreboard to protect.

Halar Heroes are having a rollercoaster ride in the tournament. They are the team that has registered the highest total of 197-3 in this year’s edition. They won their last game against the Kutch Warriors comprehensively by 43 runs.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Match Details

Match: Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes, Match 9, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: June 8. 2022, Monday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is suitable for batting. The ball is expected to come on the bat easily, facilitating the batters to play their shots.

Bowling the correct line and length will be crucial for the bowlers to create pressure on the batters.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Weather Forecast

A warm day is expected, with a few clouds at night. The expected temperature is to be around 27 degrees Celsius, with no probability of thunderstorms and precipitation.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Probable XIs

Sorath Lions

Chirag Pathak, Divyaraj Chauhan, Chirag Jani (C),Jay Chauhan, Tarang Gohel (WK),Siddhant Rana, Devang Karamta, Sonu Batham, Sattyajeetsinh Gohil, Rishi Patel, Bhagyaraj Chudasama

Halar Heroes

Arpit Vasavada (C), Sunil Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Snell Patel (Wk.),Kishan Parmar, Pranav Nandha, Chirag Sisodiya, Kunal Karamchandani, Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Navneet Vora

Solar Lions vs Halar Heroes Match Prediction

Both sides come into this game following losses, with only one win to their names. The tournament is nearing its end with Lions playing their last group stage match and Halar having one more left after this. This fixture will be a crucial fixture for both teams.

The match will be 64% in the favour of the Lions and 36% in favour of the Heroes. One may expect Lions to win the game but it is important to keep the do-or-die aspect of the game in mind.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Live Telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

