×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sawhney takes over as Chief Executive of ICC

IANS
NEWS
News
22   //    01 Apr 2019, 21:53 IST
IANS Image
Manu Sawhney. (Photo: Twitter/@ICC)

Dubai, April 1 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Manu Sawhney will assume the position of Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Sawhney has been working alongside the outgoing Chief Executive David Richardson for the last six weeks.

Richardson will remain with the ICC until July as originally planned to oversee the delivery of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, a statement said.

Commenting on his appointment, Sawhney said: "I am absolutely delighted to be taking over the reins from David who has steered the sport so capably over the last seven years. I am pleased to say he will continue to lead the delivery of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and there is no better person to ensure the event is the greatest celebration of cricket ever.

"I am excited by the opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working in partnership with our Members, partners and staff to ambitiously accelerate the global growth of the game. Technology, engagement, women's cricket and driving greater value are key focus areas for us as we consider how we can innovate to transform the sport's long-term future and create a vibrant and sustainable sport globally."

Richardson added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am pleased with what we have achieved in recent times particularly in creating greater context for all formats of the game.

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is the perfect point at which to move on and I am privileged to be able to lead the delivery of this event and I know it will do our sport proud."

IANS
NEWS
ICC appoints Sawhney as new CEO
RELATED STORY
ICC announces Manu Sawhney new CEO
RELATED STORY
Kohli elated as India retain Test Championship Mace
RELATED STORY
ICC rules out interference in IPL
RELATED STORY
ICC statement on Professional Leagues
RELATED STORY
Chaminda Vaas - the record-holder for most wickets in the first over of an ODI
RELATED STORY
5 players who chose cricket as their career over their education degree
RELATED STORY
ICC pranks fans with new rules on April Fool's Day
RELATED STORY
ICC backs Test cancellation after Christchurch terror attacks
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Most matches as an umpire in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 13 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD live score
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Yesterday
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us