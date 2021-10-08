SCO vs NAM Prediction: Who will win UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Match 5?

Scotland and Namibia will lock horns in Match No. 5 of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 on Saturday, October 9, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Led by Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia have made an impressive start to the tournament. On Tuesday, October 5, they beat the United Arab Emirates by 17 runs. After UAE sent them to bat first, Namibia racked up 159 for eight in 20 overs on the back of Craig Williams’ 37-ball 57.

After Zane Green perished early to Kashif Daud, opener Stephan Baard and Williams stitched together an 85-run stand for the second wicket in 10.1 overs. Skipper Erasmus also chipped in with a quickfire 19-ball 27 to take Namibia over the 150-run mark.

Zahoor Khan was the pick of the bowlers for UAE as he scalped four wickets. In the run-chase, the UAE lost wickets at regular intervals and found themselves behind the 8-ball. Left-arm pacer Jan Frylinck was simply outstanding as he picked up six wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

Scotland, led by Kyle Coetzer, on the other hand, have started their campaign on a resounding note. On Friday, Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by eight wickets. After electing to bat first, PNG racked up 55 on the board after Assad Vala scored 55 with eight fours.

Sese Bau’s unbeaten 26-ball 38 propelled PNG to 154 for five in 20 overs. George Munsey set the platform for the run-chase, scoring a 33-ball half-century, laced with seven fours and a six. Richie Berrington and Calum MacLeod’s 72-run partnership helped Scotland win with 13 balls left.

Can Namibia get past Scotland in the next game?

Scotland v England - ODI

Although Namibia got past UAE with relative ease, beating Scotland won’t be a cakewalk for them by any means. Scotland's players are far more experienced and have played alongside the big boys of cricket.

Also Read

Scotland's batters are in ominous touch and Namibia bowlers will have to perform out of their skin to do well. Scotland seem to be the firm favorites to win the upcoming game in the T20 Bash.

Prediction: Scotland to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee