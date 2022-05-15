SDG FairBreak Invitational Womens T20, 2022, 3rd Place Play-Off, Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third-place play-off of the SDG FairBreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022 sees the Spirit Women take on the Barmy Army Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Spirit faced the Falcons Women in their semi-final clash. It was a disappointing performance from them as they suffered a loss. They will look to be at their best on Sunday while facing the Barmy Army Women.

Batting first, the Falcons posted 172 on the board. The Spirit only managed to pick up five wickets. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were restricted to 147 and lost the game by 25 runs.

The Barmy Army, on the other hand, lost to the Tornadoes Women in the second semi-final. It was a close-fought contest and they failed to hold their nerves as they failed to finish on the winning side.

After being asked to bat first, the Barmy Army only managed to score 141 in their 20 overs. The bowlers picked up six wickets and the game went down to the wire. But they failed to defend the total as the Tornadoes got across the line with two balls to spare.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Match Details

Match: Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women, 3rd Place Play-Off, SDG FairBreak Invitational Women's T20, 2022

Date and Time: May 15th, 2022, Sunday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. Fans can expect a high scoring game at this venue on Sunday.

Spirit vs Barmy Army Weather Forecast

The conditions are ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dubai is expected to range between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Probable XIs

Spirit

Skipper Nicola Carey picked up two wickets and helped her side restrict the Falcons to 172. Natthakan Chantam and Sophia Dunkley scored 42 and 45 respectively but lacked support from the other end as they fell short by 25 runs.

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji, GK Diviya

Barmy Army

Rumana Ahmed top-scored with 35 as her cameo off 15 balls helped them finish their innings on 141/6. Ahmed then picked up three wickets with the ball but they failed to hold their nerves and lost the game in the last over by four wickets.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Kavisha Egodage, Heather Knight (c), Fatima Sana, Laura Cardoso, Tara Norris, Rumana Ahmed, Henriette Ishimwe, Iqra Sahar, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Deandra Dottin

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Match Prediction

Both sides lost their respective semi-final games and will lock horns against each to other to finish at the third position. These two teams have some exciting players on their side and we can expect a cracking contest on Sunday.

Barmy Army side looks like a settled unit and are likely to beat Spirit on Sunday.

Prediction: Barmy Army to win this encounter.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

