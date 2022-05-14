SDG FairBreak Invitational Womens T20, 2022, Semi-Final 2, Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Barmy Army Women will square off against the Tornadoes Women in the second semi-final of the SDG FairBreak invitational Women’s T20 2022. This high-octane contest will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, May 14.

Barmy Army Women faced the Warriors Women in their last league match. They qualified for the semi-finals despite losing the game.

Bowling first, the Barmy Army Women did a decent job of restricting the Warriors Women to 156/6 in their 20 overs. The batters faltered in the chase as they could only manage to score 102 in their 20 overs, falling short by 54 runs.

Tornadoes Women, meanwhile, beat Falcons Women in their last league game. A good all-round performance from the Tornadoes saw them enter the semi-finals.

The Tornadoes Women bowled brilliantly and restricted the Falcons Women to 138 in their 20 overs. The opening batters then stepped up and scored fifties to take the team over the line with four balls to spare.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Details:

Match: Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women, Semi-Final 2, SDG FairBreak Invitational Womens T20, 2022

Date and Time: May 14th 2022, Saturday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high scoring game at this venue on Saturday.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Weather Forecast

The conditions are ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dubai is expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women

Deandra Dottin and Henriette Ishimwe each picked up a wicket and bowled well as the Warriors Women scored 156 in their 20 overs in their last match. Fatima Sana top-scored with 34 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 54 runs.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Kavisha Egodage, Heather Knight (c), Fatima Sana, Laura Cardoso, Tara Norris, Rumana Ahmed, Henriette Ishimwe, Iqra Sahar, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Deandra Dottin

Tornadoes Women

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Falcons Women to 138 in their 20 overs in their most recent fixture. Fifties from Sophie Devine (52 off 29 balls) and Sterre Kalis (50 off 47 balls) helped them chase down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Sterre Kalis, Sita Magar, Divya Saxena, Sune Luus, Stafanie Taylor, Katey Martin (wk), Diana Baig, Maryam Bibi, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Winifred Duraisingam

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Prediction

Barmy Army Women will have to be at their absolute best in their semi-final clash against the Tornadoes Women, who are coming off a win in their last game.

Tornadoes look like a settled unit and are expected to beat Barmy Army Women on Saturday.

Prediction: Tornadoes Women to win this encounter.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

