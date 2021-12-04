Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021: Full schedule, match timings & squads

The Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy One Day Match 2021 is all set to commence on 4th December.

The competition, which has four teams selected by the All India Women’s Selection Committee, will feature some of the best women players from all over the country. The four teams, namely India A, India B, India C, and India D will play a total of seven matches across five days including the final.

The event will be contested in round-robin style with each team facing the other once. The top two teams will then advance to the final, which is slated to be held on December 9.

All the matches of the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy One Day Match 2021 will be played at Dr Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex and DVR Ground in Vijayawada.

Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021: Match Schedule and Timings (IST)

December 4, Saturday

India A vs India B, Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex

India C vs India D, DVR Ground

December 5, Sunday

India A vs India C, Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex

India B vs India D, DVR Ground

December 7, Tuesday

India A vs India D, Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex

India B vs India C, DVR Ground

December 9, Thursday

Final, Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex

Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021: Squads

India A

Sneh Rana (C), Shivali Shinde (vc) (wk), Lakshmi Yadav (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshani, Mehak Kesar, B. Anusha, S.S. Kalal, Ganga.W, D.D. Kasat, Renuka Singhm, Simran Dil Bahadur, M.D. Sonawane

India B

Taniya Bhatia (C) (wk), Anju Tomar (vc), Riya Chaudhary (wk), Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Humeira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Rashi Kanojiya, G. Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Meghna Singh, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor, Ramyashri

India C

Shikha Pandey (C), Muskan Malik (vc), Sweta Verma (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Tarannum Pathan, Arti Devi, Radha Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Anushka Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Priyanka Garkhede, R.R. Saha, Dhara Gujjar, Priya Punia, Aishwarya

India D

Pooja Vastrakar (C), Amanjot Kaur (vc), Indrani Roy (wk), K. Prathyoosha (wk), S. Meghana, Divya. G, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel, Ashwini Kumari, Pooja Raj, Saika Ishaque

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee