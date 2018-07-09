Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Shaun Marsh injures shoulder during Vitality T20 Blast

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
181   //    09 Jul 2018, 11:14 IST

Shaun Marsh Portrait Session

What's the story?

Australian batsman Shaun Marsh injured his shoulder while fielding for his county side, Glamorgan, during the Vitality T20 Blast taking place in England.

Marsh suffered the injury while diving to stop a boundary in Glamorgan's match against Sussex in Cardiff. He immediately signalled to the dressing room after making the dive.

"Shaun's a tough guy, so it's certainly not a bruise the way he walked off holding his shoulder," said Glamorgan coach Robert Croft after the match.

"So we'll have to wait and see, but we hope the scan will be favourable to us."

In case you didn't know...

Unfortunately, Marsh will be celebrating his 35th birthday in the hospital as he will be undergoing scans on his shoulder to understand the severity of the injury.

To add salt to the wound, Sussex ended up defeating Glamorgan by eight wickets as Luke Wright led them to a comfortable victory. He scored 88 and put on a partnership of 123 runs with Laurie Evans, who remained unbeaten on 65.

The details

Marsh has been at the receiving end of numerous injuries throughout his career, specifically in his back and hamstring.

He will be hoping to get back to full fitness soon as Australia get ready to take on Pakistan in UAE in October before the series against India at home in December.

He has been one of Australia's best batsmen over the past couple of years. He scored two centuries during Australia's win in the Ashes last year and scored two centuries when they were whitewashed by England in the ODI series which took place last month.

What's next?

Marsh will have to await the results of the scan and hope that the injury is not too serious. Meanwhile, Glamorgan will look for a replacement for the 35-year-old batsman.

Vitality Blast, 2018 Shaun Marsh
