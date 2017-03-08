SK Flashback: Harmanpreet Kaur's 28th birthday

Harmanpreet Kaur turns 28 today. Take a look at some of the best moments from her career.

The Indian women's cricket team boasts of Harmanpreet Kaur, a Punjabi player who represents Railways in domestic cricket. An all-rounder, the right-handed Kaur has been a key figure in the Indian limited-overs sides in the recent past.

A good medium pace bowler and a clean striker of the ball, Kaur made headlines by making it into the Big Bash Women's League recently. She made her ODI debut way back in 2009 and has represented the team 64 times in the format. The all-rounder, who turns 28 today, is a proud Punjabi and has captained India in the limited-overs formats.

On her birthday, we take a look at some of the major moments in Kaur's career thus far.

#5 107* vs England Women in Mumbai, Feb 2013

Kaur hit a hundred in a losing cause

It was the 6th match of the 2013 Women's World Cup at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Charlotte Edwards had guided England to 272 with a spectacular century and India had their task cut out for them.

They had lost their top three by the time the score was 29. Harmanpreet Kaur joined Karu Jain at the crease and the duo strung together a 106-run partnership that kept India in the game. Jain fell soon after her fifty but Kaur kept going strong.

Even as India kept losing wickets, Kaur remained not out and pushed India closer to the finish line. She smacked her first ODI ton but could not win the game for her side despite remaining unbeaten till the end.