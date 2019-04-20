×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Smith to be handed captain's band by Rajasthan Royals

IANS
NEWS
News
32   //    20 Apr 2019, 14:50 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith in action during the 21st match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Placed seventh in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals are toying with the idea of handing the captain's armband to former skipper Steve Smith as the team has managed to win just two games of the eight that they have played so far. The management believes that bringing him back at the helm might change their fortune.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that it was a decision that was being contemplated keeping the demands of the tournament in mind.

"There is nothing personal against anyone and it is a purely tactical call that is being looked at to change the fortune of the team," the official explained.

When contacted, Rajasthan Royals officials refused to comment on the matter. Rajasthan play Mumbai Indians on Saturday in the 4pm game.

Interestingly, while it is being said that it is a decision keeping the team's interest in mind, if one looks at the performance of Smith and Ajinkya Rahane in this edition of the IPL, the Indian batsman is clearly ahead, be it runs or the strike-rate. Smith on the other hand has found the going tough as he returns from the elbow injury.

While Rahane has scored 201 runs in eight games at a strike-rate of 133.11, Smith has managed to score 186 runs on seven games at a strike-rate of 107.51.

In fact, while banning both Smith and David Warner from the IPL last season, the BCCI had cited the order of Cricket Australia which said that the duo wouldn't be allowed to play for 12 months for their country or state teams. They were free to play club cricket.

While the BCCI followed this, they seem to have missed the fact that Smith was also banned from captaincy for a period of 24 months for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco. Surprising then that the BCCI and franchises have forgotten this part of the punishment handed to the Australian.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals stun Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a last over thriller 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Royals celebrates empowered women of Rajasthan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Steve unlikely to captain the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 strategic changes Rajasthan Royals should make to change their fortunes
RELATED STORY
Rajasthan Royals win toss, ask Punjab to bat
RELATED STORY
10 Players you might not know played for Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals mid-season analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What should be Rajasthan Royals' ideal playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 changes Rajasthan Royals should make in the next game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 36 | Today, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 35 | Yesterday
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 38 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us