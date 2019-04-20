Smith to be handed captain's band by Rajasthan Royals

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 32 // 20 Apr 2019, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith in action during the 21st match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Placed seventh in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals are toying with the idea of handing the captain's armband to former skipper Steve Smith as the team has managed to win just two games of the eight that they have played so far. The management believes that bringing him back at the helm might change their fortune.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that it was a decision that was being contemplated keeping the demands of the tournament in mind.

"There is nothing personal against anyone and it is a purely tactical call that is being looked at to change the fortune of the team," the official explained.

When contacted, Rajasthan Royals officials refused to comment on the matter. Rajasthan play Mumbai Indians on Saturday in the 4pm game.

Interestingly, while it is being said that it is a decision keeping the team's interest in mind, if one looks at the performance of Smith and Ajinkya Rahane in this edition of the IPL, the Indian batsman is clearly ahead, be it runs or the strike-rate. Smith on the other hand has found the going tough as he returns from the elbow injury.

While Rahane has scored 201 runs in eight games at a strike-rate of 133.11, Smith has managed to score 186 runs on seven games at a strike-rate of 107.51.

In fact, while banning both Smith and David Warner from the IPL last season, the BCCI had cited the order of Cricket Australia which said that the duo wouldn't be allowed to play for 12 months for their country or state teams. They were free to play club cricket.

While the BCCI followed this, they seem to have missed the fact that Smith was also banned from captaincy for a period of 24 months for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco. Surprising then that the BCCI and franchises have forgotten this part of the punishment handed to the Australian.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)