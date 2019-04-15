×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Smith, Warner return as Australia announce WC squad

IANS
NEWS
News
26   //    15 Apr 2019, 11:06 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith during a practice session at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Sydney, April 15 (IANS) Former skipper Steve Smith and deputy David Warner have walked their way back into the Australian team as the national selectors announced the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup in England and Wales.

Having served their bans following the Sandpaper Gate fiasco in South Africa in 2018, the two have been currently playing in the Indian Premier League. Aaron Finch will lead the squad. Josh Hazlewood is the only senior player left out as he is still working on his fitness after suffering a stress fracture in January.

Australia have picked five pacers and two spinners in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa. Starc and Richardson's position will be assessed further as they recover from injuries.

Usman Khawaja, Finch, Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis complete the squad.

Interestingly, there will be a 14-member Australia A team that will be playing against county team during the World Cup and they will provide substitutes if any player in the World Cup team is injured.

Speaking on the selection, chief selector Trevor Hohns said: "Given the depth of talent and competition for spots there were a number of tough calls we had to make to settle on our squad of 15.

"Unfortunately, from the recent squad which toured India and the UAE, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner and Kane Richardson have made way for the above inclusions (Smith, Warner and Starc), but all three have been included in the Australia A squad for the tour of England.

"Josh Hazlewood has also been named in the Australia A squad. Having not played at the highest level for some time, we feel this will provide him with the best preparation to get some quality cricket under his belt. Our focus is to have Josh back bowling at his best for the commencement of a big Ashes Tour."

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon.

IANS
NEWS
Smith, Warner reunited with Australia squad
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner headline Australia's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner to link up with Australia squad for UAE tour 
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner to gel with Australian squad before IPL
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner not selected as Australia remain unchanged for Pakistan ODIs
RELATED STORY
Smith & Warner returns provide as many questions as answers for Australia
RELATED STORY
Why David Warner should not be in Australia's WC Squad
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner to return to uncertain welcome
RELATED STORY
Won't be easy for Smith, Warner on their return: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Cricket Australia confirms Smith, Warner to play in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 31 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 30 | Yesterday
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us