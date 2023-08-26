Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies, Match 47: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The stage is set at Woodley Cricket Field in Los Angeles, California for the 47th encounter of Minor League Cricket between Social Lashings and Golden State Grizzlies on August 26, Saturday.

Social Lashings, with two wins from three games so far, are in the third spot on the table with a positive net run rate of 0.417. Lashings commenced their campaign with a 11-run win over San Diego Surf Riders.

Unfortunately, they suffered a seven-run close defeat to East Bay Blasters in their second encounter. In the subsequent contest, they defeated Silicon Valley Strikers by 21 runs and will be aiming to build on that when they face Golden State Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are grappling with a series of setbacks. They lost once to East Bay Blasters and twice against Silicon Valley Strikers to be in the fifth spot on the points table. The Grizzlies need to pick up wins in the remaining seven matches to stay relevant and competitive in the competition.

Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies Match Details

Match: Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies, Match 47

Date and Time: August 26, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Woodley Cricket Field, Los Angeles, California

Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies Pitch Report

A balanced track is on offer at Woodley Cricket Field in Los Angeles. We can anticipate new ball bowlers getting assistance in the first few overs. However, as the game progresses, batters are expected to settle down with some good strokes on this surface.

Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies Weather Forecast

The weather in Los Angeles is expected to be good without any interruptions to the proceedings. The temperatures will hover around 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies Probable XIs

Social Lashings:

Ruben Clinton, Rajveer Singh Khosa, Ravi Timbawala, Harpreet Singh, Zohaib Ahmad, Mrunal Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, Abhimanyu Rajp, Ayan Desai, Sanchit Sandhu, Rubal Raina

Golden State Grizzlies:

Navanpreet Singh, Sami Aslam, Anthony Bramble, Zia Muhammad Shahzad, Shivam Mishra, Harish Kakani, Vatsal Vaghela, Tejas Fcc, Sadaf Hussain, Neeraj Goel, Pranavh Pradeep

Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies Match Prediction

Social Lashings are outright favorites heading into this contest. With two victories under their belt already, their confidence is high and they will be eager to add more wins in the forthcoming contests. With strong batting and bowling units at their disposal, the Lashings are anticipated to emerge victorious over the Grizzlies

Prediction: Social Lashings to win the match.

Social Lashings vs Golden State Grizzlies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode